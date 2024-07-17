Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers Have More Love for Each Other Than Randall Emmett Ambyr and Lala became close friends after Lala's engagement to Randall ended. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 17 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With Vanderpump Rules on hiatus following an incredibly tense Season 11 finale, many viewers are wondering about the fate of the series itself and its stars. Ariana Madix's star continues to rise as the host of Love Island USA and her return to Broadway's stages as Roxie Hart in Chicago, making many question whether or not she'll ever return to the series. Others wonder about the fate of her former friend, Lala Kent, who made her stance on their friendship being over loud and clear at the reunion.

Many feel like Lala should join the cast of The Valley. The Vanderpump Rules spinoff stars Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor and follows them and their group of friends pursuing familial life in the suburbs. As Lala continues to grow her family, a move like this would make sense. She held a baby shower, and one of the guests in attendance was the ex-wife of Lala's ex-fiancé: actress Ambyr Childers. They formed a friendship after Lala's relationship with Randall Emmett ended.

Source: Getty Images

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers relationship timeline, explained.

Randall and Ambyr got married in 2009. They have two daughters, London, who was born in 2010, and Rylee, who was born in 2013. When their marriage began to fall apart the couple got separated in 2015. Things got murky when Randall met Lala one evening at SUR and asked for her manager's info so he could cast her in a movie. Things became amorous at some point, though both of them have been tight-lipped about the exact moment their relationship really began. Lala was questioned about this on VPR.

Source: Getty Images

While no one is sure when their relationship actually began, Lala and Randall announced their relationship after his divorce was finalized.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, Lala was hit with some intense questions by Stassi Schroeder, who asked if she was dating a married man. Lala did not reveal his name but did share that she was in a relationship. Months later, Ambyr and Randall's divorce was finalized in December 2017. Ambyr took to social media and called out Lala on a few occasions. First, she referred to as a mistress, and another time, she called her out on social media for posting pictures of her children.

Source: Getty Images

Ambyr got a restraining order against Randall after his lawyer made an alleged threat in an email.