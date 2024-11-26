Tom Schwartz Promises To "Finish Fun" at Schwartz & Sandy's Amid Restaurant Closing

On Nov. 25, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz both announced that the restaurant they own together, Schwartz & Sandy's, is closing. Schwartz released a statement about the end of the restaurant and a little hint about what comes next, but for many, it feels like the end of an era. Although Sandoval and Schwartz first opened TomTom in partnership with Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz & Sandy's was their chance to prove they could do it on their own.

Unfortunately, even after the restaurant survived the "Scandoval" cheating scandal that rocked the show, Sandoval and Schwartz threw in the towel. The restaurant will remain open until the end of December, when it closes its doors for good. And Schwartz shared his thoughts on his and Sandoval's baby in an Instagram statement.

Tom Schwartz shared a statement about Schwartz & Sandy's closing.

Schwartz and Sandoval opened their restaurant in 2022. They shared the progress on Vanderpump Rules and although it was a slow start, they stuck with their project to get it off the ground running. It was also around this time that Schwartz's ex Katie Maloney also tried to open her sandwich shop with Sandoval's now-ex Ariana Madix. The guys beat them to the punch, but now, things have changed drastically, as Something About Her remains open.

"This was not an easy conclusion," Schwartz shared in his lengthy statement on Instagram. "So this is our farewell tour. Let Tom & I host your holiday parties, birthdays, even a funeral for your lizard (rip Daug). It's a celebration so many of us working here have poured our hearts into over the last few years. Let's end this era on a high note."

Schwartz also encouraged patrons to come to Schwartz & Sandy's one last time to celebrate the holidays and the New Year. He added, "There's some peace in knowing gave my absolute all into S&S, fully committed with every fiber in my being. To all the patrons who came in & supported us, showed me love every single night was in there, you kept me going through some of the harder times."

Katie Maloney commented on Schwartz's post.

After Schwartz shared his post about Schwartz & Sandy's closing, Katie commented to share her condolences. She also joked about him opening up a new place called "Katie Maloney's Bar and Grill." It was in reference to something she said when she and Schwartz were still together and Sandoval didn't appreciate her involvement in the planning stages.