I Will SURvive: Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Getting a Whole New Cast? The original cast was all in their 20s, and it seems as if the new series will act as a refresh. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 14 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET

The future fate of Bravo fan-favorite Vanderpump Rules still feels uncertain despite the promise that it is simply on hiatus. Everything that has happened over the past two seasons, combined with the cast's lives and changing priorities, has made many wonder if the show can continue. Ariana Madix has become the host of Love Island USA and is still doing her thing on the Broadway stage, and the divisive lines within the cast seem beyond repair. With that in mind, where can the show go from here?

Fans were becoming disenthralled with the show following Season 11, as it felt like a blatant attempt to redeem Tom Sandoval following Scandoval. The narrative shifted to, "Hey, look at how sad he is. We should feel bad for him now," which the fans were not buying. And, with the popularity of the most recent spinoff, The Valley, following former stars from the series, it seems like the VPR cast has aged out of the show. There are now rumors of a new SUR spinoff series on the way, but is there?

Is there a new 'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff on the horizon?

TMZ reports that cameras were seen filming at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant and Lounge. According to their report, "Sources familiar with the project tell TMZ … production crews have been filming a possible new show at LVP's West Hollywood hot spot, SUR, the last couple of weeks." The report states that the cast is comprised of current SUR employees, hearkening back to the origins of the show. The original cast was all in their 20s, and it seems as if the new series will act as a refresh.

Will the new series be a reboot of the original series, or something totally new?

The source states that the new series will be a spinoff, not a reboot of the original series. TMZ also reported that the OG series will begin filming in Fall 2024, meaning the hiatus is essentially over. The new series seems to be focused solely on bringing new faces to the forefront. It makes sense to do this now, as it truly does feel like VPR's days are over. Rumors of cast members like Lala Kent moving on to The Valley, as well as others seeking new options, make it feel like Season 12 could be its last.

