The Rumored Final 'Vanderpump Rules' Season Could Also Be the Shortest One to Date Season 12 is rumored to be the final 'Vanderpump Rules' season. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Nov. 18 2024, 1:44 p.m. ET

To some, Vanderpump Rules probably should have ended when Scandoval hit and things became more unhinged than ever. But it lives on, at least for now, and according to some Bravo gossip out there, Season 12's filming schedule proves that it will be a short sendoff for the series. That is, if you believe that it is indeed ending after its twelfth season.

While Bravo has yet to confirm that Vanderpump Rules is truly on its way out, there are plenty of Season 12 rumors that make it sound like the short final season will pave the way for a reboot of sorts. Would a reboot actually work? If history tells us anything, a la Season 8, probably not., But hey, things could be different this time, if that particular tumor is accurate.

What is the rumored 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 filming schedule?

According to the gossip Instagram account @your_new_fav_bravo_page_, filming for Season 12 is set for January 2025. But, instead of taking place over a three month period, filming will allegedly last just a few weeks. After that, new cast members will allegedly pave the way for a reboot/spinoff type of Vanderpump Rules series. At least, according to the rumors.

Prior to this, the Instagram account shared a message they received from a source who is allegedly close to production. According to the account, the message said, "VPR Season 12 has not been greenlit yet. They still plan on doing one final season but it hasn't been greenlit. Once it is greenlit, it typically takes them six weeks to get production together etc. Meaning the next season will not film anytime in the near future they had said fall, but that is doubtful with no green light yet."

What do you hope the future looks like for Vanderpump Rules?#VanderpumpRules @BravoTV @Andy — The Real Housewives Polls (@TheRHPolls) November 12, 2024

Why is 'Vanderpump Rules' ending?

If the other rumors about the show are true and it's all coming to an end, apparently there is a good reason for this, and it all allegedly boils down to the financials of it all. Thea de Sousa, who runs another Bravo gossip account on Instagram, shared with the Deux U podcast why the show is allegedly ending.

"Here is what I know. So, they are doing another season and it will most likely be the last season of Vanderpump Rules, and it'll only film for three weeks, as opposed to the normal 12 to 10 weeks," she said. "And it'll be filming mid-January. And the reason for that is because the show just got way too expensive for Bravo to produce."

This season of Vanderpump Rules is what happens when a bunch of non-girl’s girls have control, and are driving the narrative. Absolutely bleak. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/YujsODLidF — Lindsey Helene (@LindsHelene) March 31, 2024