'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Says She Turned Down the Chance To Return

To many longtime fans of Vanderpump Rules, one of the only things that could breathe new life into the Bravo series is the return of an OG like Stassi Schroeder. She was part of the first several seasons as a central cast member, and when she left the show in 2020, her absence was felt. More recently, Stassi revealed in an interview that she was asked to come back to Vanderpump Rules at one point, though she said she turned down the opportunity.

While that might be blasphemy to some fans, Stassi remains far removed from reality TV as a whole. When The Valley, a would-be spinoff, premiered on Bravo, Stassi was also absent in the cast announcement, much to the dismay of those who would still like to see Stassi back on TV in some capacity. And now, she continues to disappoint fans, though to be clear, there's not much she could do to lose their support.

Stassi Schroeder says 'Vanderpump Rules' producers asked her to come back.

In the Oct. 1, 2024 episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Stassi revealed that she had been asked once to return to Vanderpump Rules, but she turned producers down. According to her, the offer came before Scandoval, the cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, came to light.

"It was right after I'd announced my second book, Off With My Head," Stassi shared on the podcast. "I was asked by a producer to come back, and I had to really think about it. We kind of argued about it."

She explained that, because she had been able to find success of her own outside of VPR, she went to the meeting with a producer and turned down the offer. However, she added, the same producer claimed that approval hadn't even been given for her return anyway.