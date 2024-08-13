Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Will Stassi Schroeder Be Featured on 'Vanderpump Villa?' Season 2 is apparently in production, and Stassi shared a video of her and Lisa together. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 13 2024, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

While many fans are wondering about the fate of Vanderpump Rules following an incredibly tumultuous season, some are focused on other series under Lisa Vanderpump's banners. The Valley —which follows former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor as they navigate family life — was a huge success in its first season. Noticeably missing is Stassi Schroeder, who many thought should be on the series. While there's no news on that, she has plenty going on for herself.

The Valley wasn't the only new offering from the Lisa Vanderpump cinematic universe. Another new series premiered around the same time, but this series was not a Bravo offering. Vanderpump Villa follows a new venture that Lisa decided to explore: allowing guests to have a curated experience while staying in a gorgeous chateau in the French countryside. Season 2 is apparently in production, and Stassi shared a video of her and Lisa together. Will Stassi be on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa?

Source: Instagram @stassischroeder

Will Stassi Schroeder be on Season 2 of 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Stassi shared a video on Instagram of Lisa Vanderpump discussing Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa, and the video also features Stassi. Lisa says fans will be seeing Stassi in in the new season. So, while the queen herself has confirmed Stassi's appearance in the second season, fans are wondering if she's appearing as a cast member or as a guest. Stassi understands the hospitality world as a SURvivor, so it's possible Lisa brought her in to help reign in the new cast, who are also the staff.

Stassi Schroeder could be appearing on 'Vanderpump Villa' as a cast member or as a guest with her family.

It would make sense for Lisa to bring in someone she knows and trusts to keep an eye on things when she cannot be around. The staff from the prior season got into plenty of trouble, with some even fighting in front of the chateau's guests. If Stassi isn't joining the Season 2 cast, she might be joining as a guest. The guests who stay at the Chateau are there to celebrate something. It's possible that she and her husband, Beau Clark, simply took their family on a trip for fun.

Source: Instagram @stassischroeder

If Stassi is joining the cast to keep an eye on the staff's behavior, she'll be working with an entirely new cast.