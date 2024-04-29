'Vanderpump Villa' Stars Marciano and Hannah Make New Server Nikki Cry on First Day — Who Is She?

Hulu's reality series, Vanderpump Villa, follows TV personality and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump and her staff as they work and live at her picturesque French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle. The property has never been open to guests before, but she's decided to do a trial run, hoping to offer guests a lavish, unparalleled experience in the South of France.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

From housekeepers to chefs, Lisa has seemingly cherry-picked the finest and most hospitable staff to work at Chateau Rosabelle — or so she thought. There have already been some incredibly messy moments amongst this motley crew. And after Priscilla, who worked as a server, decided to leave the Chateau, Lisa quickly found a replacement. During Episode 7, the staff is introduced to a new server, Nikki Millman. And her arrival definitely shakes up the villa. So, who is Nikki? We discuss her below.

Source: Instagram / @nikki.millman

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Nikki Millman on 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Following Priscilla's departure, Lisa introduced her staff to Nikki, who will work at Chateau Rosabelle as a server. It was unclear if Lisa was going to replace Priscilla, so much of the staff seemed shocked when Nikki walked in.

Priscilla has extensive experience as a server. She claims that she's been a server at some of the most exclusive restaurants in the world, from Hawaii to Australia. “I am very used to dealing with the richest, but the worst people in the world to serve. That is my target market," Nikki explains in a confessional. Per her LinkedIn, she is a "seasoned mixologist and hospitality professional with over 10 years of immersive experience in bartending, waitressing, and management."

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki also notes that she gets bored easily and leaves every server job between six months and a year. She is currently a server at the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Westlake Village, Calif. Her previous experience includes being a server at Rich Shores in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia and working at Lizard Island Resort in Queensland. She has also worked as a bartender. A quick glance at Nikki's Instagram shows she's well-traveled. Also, in March 2024, she claimed she moved to Los Angeles, but it's unclear where she was living before.

Article continues below advertisement

Andre, Marciano, and Eric all seem to find Nikki attractive.

As we already know, Lisa's staff isn't always the most professional, and if they find someone attractive, they seemingly can't just keep it to themselves. “Wow oh man," Eric said as Nikki first arrived, pretending to dab sweat off his forehead because she was making him so hot. Andre also noted that Nikki was "hella fine," and Marciano noted that she would be trouble, given her good looks.

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Worried Hannah would find out that he was lusting over Nikki and get upset, Marciano played an interesting card. Instead of welcoming her and being kind, he was just the opposite. He said to her face that her arrival didn't affect him all and he wasn't happy she was here. When Nikki asked Marciano why he felt that way, he said "Because we don't need you." Confused by Marciano's cold remarks, Nikki begins to feel unwelcome and like she has no one. As she tries to discuss her feelings with Hannah and Marciano, Hannah further isolates her and she begins to cry.