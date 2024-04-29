Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Does Lisa Vanderpump Fire Eric Funderwhite From Chateau Rosabelle? Here's What We Know Boss lady Lisa Vanderpump is seemingly getting tired of Eric's antics and unprofessional manner toward the guests. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 29 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET Source: Gilles Mingasson / Hulu

The new Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa follows Lisa Vanderpump and her staff as they work, live, and play at her French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle. From chefs to mixologists to housekeepers, Lisa has filled every role needed for her hospitality venture. And while they're all pros in their fields, the drama is still plentiful amongst these new colleagues who all live and work on-site.

Basically, Lisa is watching closely to see if her crew can turn her temporary French adventure into a permanent business empire. But Lisa is a tough boss, and if someone isn't working up to her standards, she's not afraid to cut them. Eric is the chateau manager at Chateau Rosabelle, and so far, he hasn't been doing the best at his job. Is Lisa going to give him the axe?

Does Eric Funderwhite get fired from 'Vanderpump Villa'?

It's currently unclear if Eric gets fired from Vanderpump Villa, but Lisa is definitely not happy with his work, especially after Episode 7. During this installment, a divorce party comes through Chateau Rosabelle and Eric, who says he went through a difficult divorce, is not at all pleased. He does not think divorce should be celebrated like this and find this guest's celebration triggering.

During the guest's stay, she burns her wedding dress during a special ceremony and Eric becomes unhinged. He asks one of the guest's friends if he can take a sip of her champagne and, without her answering, takes a swig. He seems frustrated and then vents to the guest's friend about his divorce, who seemingly does not care.

Later on during this group's stay, her friend requests a massage. Chateau Rosabelle does not offer a spa service, but Eric took it upon himself to accommodate. He goes into her bedroom and begins rubbing her body. Lisa hears about this and watches through the crack of the door which was left slightly ajar, ultimately finding the whole incident inappropriate.

#VanderpumpVilla Eric (is that his name?) is a TERRIBLE manager. 😳 Doesn't know how to manage people and troubleshoot in real time, then goes aggro without aim. TERRIBLE. pic.twitter.com/mWE8EquMP2 — Kelley (@craffingKelley) April 22, 2024

As a result, Lisa starts delegating some of Eric's duties to Stephen Alsvig. She also tells Eric that she plans to keep him busy with tasks that don’t involve the guests because she doesn’t want him to interact with them from now on. So currently, Eric still has a job, but he's definitely on thin ice with Lisa and there's always a chance she could give him the boot when we least expect it.