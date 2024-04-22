Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Villa': Gabriella Sets Record Straight on Her Relationship With Grace After Getting With Andre (EXCLUSIVE) "Grace [and I] did discuss Andre and her liking towards him. And I had a very open and honest conversation with Andre as well." By Kelly Corbett Apr. 22 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Gavin Bond / Hulu

Working in the French countryside for esteemed hospitality maven Lisa Vanderpump does sounds pretty sweet. But what if you also fell in love while you were there? Now, that sounds like a dream! On Hulu's Vanderpump Villa, Lisa's handpicked staff at Chateau Rosabelle seem to be doing the most when it comes to mingling with the single guests and one another.

But as we've all seen in the real world, sometimes your cute male co-worker doesn't like you back. And sometimes things get awkward when you, a woman, befriend another woman, and then you both realize you're crushing on the same dude. Let's talk about events manager Gabriella Sanon and housekeeper Grace Cottrell, who both revealed on camera that they had a crush on mixologist Andre Mitchell.

When Gabriella realized she and Grace were hung up on the same guy, she took a step back and let Grace shoot her shot with him. But unfortunately, Andre only saw Grace in a sisterly way and rejected her. But it wasn't too long before Gabriella and Andre were seen sharing a bed in Episode 6. Was Grace OK with Gabriella moving in on her man so fast? Distractify spoke with the Miami-based coordinator about where she stands with Grace now.

'Vanderpump Villa' star Gabriella Sanon confirms whether she is still friends with Grace Cottrell.

We hate to see it: When two women like the same guy, things can get messy. Fortunately, everyone in this particular Vanderpump Villa love triangle respected one another, and there were no hurt feelings. Gabriella told Distractify in an exclusive interview that she and Grace are on great terms, even following her hookup with Andre. "Me and Grace are currently really, really close friends. I adore her, and yeah, we talk almost every day," she told us in April 2024.

The three of them were able to keep things amicable through communication. "Me and Grace did discuss Andre and her liking towards him. And I had a very open and honest conversation with Andre as well where [I] like, you know, like, we have a little friend. I said, 'Listen, Grace has a thing for you,'" she said. As Gabriella put it, "I did have that grace for Grace," adding that she and the housekeeper spoke about everything that was happening regarding Andre, so Grace never felt blindsided.

Gabriella & Andre would be cute as hell. They have such good energy together, very calming & complimentary. And I respect that Gabriella waited until Andre made his feelings known about Grace not being there so she didn’t step on her friend’s toes. #VanderpumpVilla — tom (@thom_ahs) April 15, 2024

Grace further confirmed there was no bad blood between them when she posted a photo to Instagram with Gabriella and their co-star Stephen Alsvig at the grand opening of Lisa's Lake Tahoe steakhouse dubbed Wolf by Vanderpump on April 18. In the comment section of Grace's photo, Gabriella even wrote: "My fav girl."