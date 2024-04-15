Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Priscila Says the 'Vanderpump Villa' Environment Is "Too Wild" for Her Priscila Ferrari voices difficulty in forming connections, both romantically and platonically, with the rest of the 'Vanderpump Villa' staff. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 15 2024, Published 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

We're halfway through Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa, and the drama is only going to get more messy. The tumultuous relationship between Hannah Fouch and Marciano Brunette continues to cause utter chaos, but today, we want to turn your attention to Priscila Ferrari and the challenges she faces in the luxurious French villa.

During the April 15 episode, Priscila reveals her struggle to connect with the rest of the staff members. Her feelings of isolation and overwhelm prompt many fans to ask: Does Priscila quit Vanderpump Villa?

So, does Priscila quit 'Vanderpump Villa'?

As of now, it's unclear if Priscila quit Vanderpump Villa — but it's likely she will leave the show. In the April 15 episode, she voices difficulty in forming genuine connections, both romantically and platonically, with the rest of the villa staff.

Priscila experiences a deep sense of loneliness, lacking a support system during challenging times. This is undeniably one of the most distressing emotional states one can endure, and our hearts go out to her!

In a preview for the upcoming April 22 episode, Priscila says the environment is "too wild for me." Tearfully confiding in Lisa, she says she doesn't want to "disappoint" the former RHOBH star, hinting at her emotional strain. Considering these developments, it wouldn't be surprising if Priscila packs her bags and decides to leave the villa permanently.

Hannah Fouch criticized Priscila for the way she sprawled out in a chair.

OK, let's dive into what might be one of the most ridiculous confrontations in reality TV history! In the second episode of the series, Priscila gets caught off guard when Hannah expresses discomfort over the fellow server sitting "spread eagle" next to Hannah's on-again, off-again boyfriend and co-star, Marciano.

Later on, Priscila confronts Hannah for not calling out events coordinator Gabriella Sanon, who also sits with her legs similarly spread out.

In an April 2024 interview with People, Priscila briefly addressed the conflict. She explained, "I can carry myself very confidently, and some people can take that as a threat." She also mentioned that Hannah's remarks stung because her upbringing emphasized good manners and excellent posture.