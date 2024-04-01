Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu When Was 'Vanderpump Villa' Filmed? Here's the Scoop The filming timeline for 'Vanderpump Villa' aligns with the broader production schedules within the Vanderpump universe. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 5:55 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

With the April 1, 2024 premiere of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa, fans of Lisa Vanderpump and her opulent lifestyle have been eager to know more about this new venture — particularly when Vanderpump Villa was filmed and where. The series transport viewers to the lush countryside of Mazerolles-du-Razès in the South of France, offering a glimpse into the lives of the staff at Château Rosabelle, an estate owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

As viewers anticipate learning more and more of Château Rosabelle's secrets and stories, Vanderpump Villa stands as a testament to Lisa's enduring influence in the realm of reality television. But when did filming take place for the series? Here are all the details.

When was 'Vanderpump Villa' filmed?

Vanderpump Villa marks a significant addition to the Vanderpump brand, expanding its reach from the bustling streets of West Hollywood to the serene landscapes of the French countryside. According to House Beautiful, the series was filmed at Château Rosabelle, an estate that epitomizes luxury and elegance. The choice of location aligns perfectly with Lisa’s known penchant for sophistication and style, ensuring that the series would be nothing short of visually stunning.

According to The U.S. Sun, a casting notice for Vanderpump Villa said that filming was scheduled to take place from September 2023 to October 2023. And based on insightful clues shared by Lisa Vanderpump herself, fans and followers were also able to piece together this timeline. In an intriguing October 2023 Instagram post, Lisa shared a captivating selfie accompanied by a caption that hinted at her being "working away."

The filming timeline for Vanderpump Villa aligns with the broader production schedules within the Vanderpump universe. For instance, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 wrapped up filming on Sept. 1, 2023, as reported by Reality Tea. It seems this was shortly before Lisa embarked on her journey to film Vanderpump Villa.

'Vanderpump Villa' is a new chapter in the 'Vanderpump' saga.

With a focus on the hand-picked crew managing the day-to-day operations of Château Rosabelle, the series promises to deliver drama, luxury, and an inside look into the workings of a high-end estate. Vanity Fair highlights how Vanderpump Villa extends the Vanderpump brand into new territory, showcasing Lisa’s expansion from her Villa Rosa compound and restaurants to a full-blown network talk show and now, a French villa.