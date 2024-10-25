Inside 'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy's Arrest and Felony Drug Charges

In 2023, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix's life was blown apart after it was revealed that her long-time partner and co-star Tom Sandoval had been having an affair with their castmate, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. Ariana's heart was messily broken, and the world watched as every minute detail of what was dubbed "Scandoval" played out in the media for weeks.

Yet unfortunately for Ariana, her personal drama didn't end with her now-ex Tom. She has recently had a turbulent relationship with her brother. That brother, Jeremy Madix, was arrested on drug charges. Here's what we know.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix's brother was arrested on drug charges.

Ariana and Jeremy's relationship was strained long before this latest incident. Although their estrangement isn't related to her break-up with Tom, they did become estranged around the same time. But it was another Rachel who was at the heart of the rift, oddly enough. According to Jeremy, their estrangement was due to "having to stand up for [his] fiancée." He accused Ariana of "some small microaggressive gestures" towards his fiancée, saying that's why they weren't speaking.

The stakes got higher after Jeremy was arrested on drug charges. According to prosecutors, Jeremy, who worked at SUR with Ariana, was arrested in a Florida airport after trying to get through security. He is accused of having 64 bags of marijuana that weighed over 76 pounds stored in his luggage. A friend who was with him at the time of the arrest was accused of having 31 bags of marijuana that weighed 37 pounds.

Like his famous sister, Jeremy is not going down without a fight. He has entered a not guilty plea and is demanding that prosecutors turn over any evidence against him so he can fight the charges.

Is Jeremy in jail now?

Jeremy's run-in with the police occurred in Florida back in February of 2024, but he was not arrested until July of 2024. In the intervening time, police conducted their investigation and decided to press felony drug charges.

Shortly after being arrested, Jeremy was able to post a massive bond to be released from jail. The judge set the amount at a whopping $80,000. To be released, Jeremy was required to pay 10 percent immediately, which he did.

This means that as he awaits trial and prepares to battle the drug charges, Jeremy is home from jail for now. But things aren't completely copacetic. Conditions of his release from jail have allowed him to return home to California to await trial, but his passport has been revoked, which means he's planted firmly in U.S. soil until the conclusion for better or worse.

Jeremy's determination to fight the charges echos his sister's extraordinary ability to recover from difficult situations. If it's a skill that runs in the blood, Jeremy will fight the charges and set his life back on track quickly. For now, it's just a waiting game as the painfully slow justice system plays out for Jeremy and his loved ones. Jeremy could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $200,000 fine.