Katie Maloney’s Boyfriend, Nick Martin, Called out for Cheating by His Ex

After Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney revealed to People that she was "ready to mingle" following her divorce from Tom Schwartz in 2022, Page Six confirmed in mid-October 2024 that she was dating Sleeping With Sirens musician Nick Martin. While this seemed like a positive step for Katie, who had been with Tom for 12 years, six in marriage, Nick's ex, Brandy Baye, a senior marketing manager and writer, is spilling the tea on their relationship on Instagram, and it's a lot to digest!

Not only is Brandy insinuating that Katie's new boyfriend, Nick, is a misogynist, but she's also throwing a slew of other accusations against him, including claims that he cheated on her. Let’s dive into the drama and break down all the accusations Brandy is throwing Nick's way!

Katie Maloney's rumored boyfriend, Nick Martin, is facing allegations of cheating from his ex.

Just when Katie thought she had left relationship drama behind, Nick's ex dropped several bombshells on Instagram that imply Nick's character isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Brandy began her message by stating that, as someone in the industry, she feels it’s her "responsibility to call out misogyny in the scene." She claims that during their relationship from March to August 2024, she fell victim to a "veil of lies, manipulation, and narcissistic behavior" from Nick.

She went on to play the cheating card, stating, "It has come to light that Nick Martin cheated on me during the course of our relationship." She also extended her apologies to "the women who reached out to me during that time to warn me about this behavior, and I brushed them off." She added, "You were right. I see you, I stand with you, and I'm sorry."

Nick Martin's ex claims he was still legally married when she was romantically involved with him.

To make matters even worse, Nick's ex called him a "pathological liar," claiming he told her he was divorced when they started dating, but she later discovered that "he hadn't even filed yet."

She added, "I remember being weirded out that he didn’t let me into his house the first few weeks we dated," and now says it was because his wife hadn’t completely moved out of their home. Brandy also extended her apologies to Nick's ex-wife, stating that she was "lied to about the timeline of your divorce, and I would have NEVER agreed to start a relationship before you filed." But it doesn't end there.

Whew! Nick's ex is also claiming he "took pride in bashing women," including his past girlfriends and even his friends' partners. She further revealed that she was advised by Nick and his lawyer to "stay silent" about their relationship, which included not posting photos of the two together to "preserve his image." Brandy is clearly ready to unload everything off her chest now, including the slew of photos they have together that she had to keep hidden in her camera roll until now.