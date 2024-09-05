'VPR' Star Katie Maloney Has a New Apartment: See Inside

Out with the old and in with the new. That appears to be Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney’s mantra over the years. First, she divorced from her husband of six years, Tom Schwartz. Then, she’s gone through several friendship breakups — including the one with VPR co-star, Lala Kent.

Article continues below advertisement

Now the reality star is celebrating another new chapter in her life: a new apartment! Come tour inside Katie Maloney’s new apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Here are the details on Katie Maloney’s new apartment.

The Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner shared some snippets of her new digs on Instagram. A friend had taken an overhead picture of pizza, wine, and salad on a wood-and-glass coffee table. Below it was a stylish checkered rug. “Happy new home!” the image was captioned. Katie re-posted the image with special thanks to her friends and her mom, Teri, who was also present. "Thank you girls for everything! Seriously means the most!"

Katie shared pictures of her new home. "New new but kinda same same,” she wrote on an image of herself holding a mug, with some furniture and boxes in the background. “Tiiiiiiiiggghhhtt,” she captioned another picture of the living room and kitchen covered in moving boxes. Although viewers only saw small glimpses of the new space, what they saw was nice. The ceiling had overhead lighting, the floors were a nice light brown, and the space appeared larger than her previous apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Maloney’s last apartment has sentimental value.

Her last apartment in L.A. likely means a lot to the Disrespectfully podcast co-host. It was the first place she moved into after her divorce from Tom Schwartz. The former couple previously owned a four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Valley Village, which was sold in August 2022 for $2.45 million. Katie had beautifully decorated that apartment. During a house tour with Bravo, she showed off unique design touches that matched her aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is my living room, which is the best room. It's cozy, it has good vibes," Katie shared in the tour video. "I had a vision for this room before I moved here." She continued: "I got my couch before I moved out of my [fomer] house, and it sat in the front room [until I moved.]" The apartment featured a disco ball hanging from the ceiling, several plants, vintage tables, and a record player. She shared that her bedroom, which was decorated with mainly pink and white colors, had a “different vibe.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted it to be just totally tranquil,” she said. “I love it. It’s cozy.” The New York Post estimated that Katie paid between $2,800 and $3,500 for rent. That old apartment also had another unique feature: Kristen Doute, a former VPR co-star, lived just a few doors down. Katie revealed this while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Andy had asked her if she was still friends with her former BFF.