Seth Rogen Visits Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop, Something About Her
Seth also once filmed a funny promo with some 'VPR' stars.
Celebrities — they're just like us! That includes loving addictive reality shows too, apparently.
That's right, Seth Rogen seems to be a Vanderpump Rules fan.
Don't believe us? Well, not only did he once film a VPR promo with some fellow funny actors, but he also visited a certain sandwich shop you may have heard of.
Indeed, in the summer of 2024, the comedian stopped by for a sammy at Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's eatery Something About Her alongside his wife, Lauren Miller.
Now let's bask in Seth's obvious VPR love, as we all wait for a potential Season 12 of the series (and as we count down the days until Season 2 of its spinoff The Valley)!
Seth Rogen visited Something About Her.
In a summer photo dump Seth posted on Sept. 3, one of the photos showed Seth and his wife posing alongside Ariana and Katie inside their adorable sandwich shop (we'd recognize that Nancy Meyers–inspired decor anywhere!).
They all look extremely adorable, to boot.
"Is Seth Rogen a Vanderpump fangirl?" someone asked in the comments section.
"Yes! He is in a funny promo with Kristen and Jax from years ago 🤣," someone else replied.
"Lookin' that up right now," the original commenter said.
Don't worry, we found it for you guys below...
Seth Rogen once filmed a funny 'VPR' promo.
While promoting his film The Night Before in 2015, Seth and several of his co-stars — Anthony Mackie, Ilana Glazer, and Jillian Bell — participated in a VPR promo alongside its stars Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, and Peter Madrigal. The concept was that the celebs were vying for a waitstaff position at SUR, with only one spot available.
In the video, Seth's idea is that they each have to seduce one of the aforementioned VPR stars to win the spot. Seth sets his sights on Kristen, saying he's going for "the drunkest person here."
"Seth's hand is so sweaty," Kristen says in a confessional, after the actor is seen putting his hand on her shoulder. "That is a turn-on to me."
Seth then finds out from Jax that Kristen doesn't even work at SUR anymore, so his successful seduction was all for naught.
"No one knows this but I've been sleeping here for the last six weeks," Kristen says in a confessional.
Check out the rest of the competition (and backstabbing) among the wannabe SURvers in the vid! It's a fun watch. Our favorite part is when Ilana gets fired for being drunk on the job.