Seth Rogen Visits Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop, Something About Her

Celebrities — they're just like us! That includes loving addictive reality shows too, apparently. That's right, Seth Rogen seems to be a Vanderpump Rules fan. Don't believe us? Well, not only did he once film a VPR promo with some fellow funny actors, but he also visited a certain sandwich shop you may have heard of.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@sethrogen Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lauren Miller, and Seth Rogen at Something About Her

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen visited Something About Her.

In a summer photo dump Seth posted on Sept. 3, one of the photos showed Seth and his wife posing alongside Ariana and Katie inside their adorable sandwich shop (we'd recognize that Nancy Meyers–inspired decor anywhere!). They all look extremely adorable, to boot.

Article continues below advertisement

"Is Seth Rogen a Vanderpump fangirl?" someone asked in the comments section. "Yes! He is in a funny promo with Kristen and Jax from years ago 🤣," someone else replied. "Lookin' that up right now," the original commenter said. Don't worry, we found it for you guys below...

Seth Rogen once filmed a funny 'VPR' promo.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, Seth's idea is that they each have to seduce one of the aforementioned VPR stars to win the spot. Seth sets his sights on Kristen, saying he's going for "the drunkest person here." "Seth's hand is so sweaty," Kristen says in a confessional, after the actor is seen putting his hand on her shoulder. "That is a turn-on to me."

Article continues below advertisement