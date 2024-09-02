Home > Entertainment Jax Taylor Shares Bipolar Disorder and PTSD Diagnosis Amid Divorce From Brittany Cartwright "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future," Jax wrote. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 2 2024, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Just days after being served with divorce papers from ex-wife Brittany Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is opening up about his mental health. In an emotional post on Instagram, The Valley star gave an update on his process after checking into a treatment facility.

"A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD," he wrote. Here is what else he said about his mental health and future.

Jax Taylor remains focused on his mental health and son amid his divorce.

The 45-year-old reality star was brave to open up about his diagnosis and went on to share his plans for the future — particularly co-parenting his son Cruz with ex Brittany. Jax went on to say, "It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it."

Before checking into treatment, Jax shared a photo kissing his son and captioned the sweet moment, "Working on getting better for you and myself buddy, I love you."

During the Season 1 finale of The Valley, Jax told Brittany that he was planning on going to see a therapist, but he never did. On August 28, Jax was served with divorce papers. Brittany cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is seeking primary legal and physical custody of Cruz.

"Many have said online they think this has been a publicity stunt for the show or to garner ratings, and it's the furthest thing from that," Brittany explained on the couple's former podcast. "My decision to file wasn't made lightly or quickly."

