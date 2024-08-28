Brittany Cartwright Breaks Silence After Filing for Divorce: "Getting My Sparkle Back"

When they first announced their separation in February 2024, The Valley stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor explained they were taking time apart to "reevaluate" their relationship. Brittany even later mentioned wanting to do couples therapy. But fast-forward to Aug. 27, and Brittany filed for divorce, seemingly solidifying the Vanderpump Rules alums' breakup.

According to court docs obtained by Distractify, Brittany is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz. Fans are, of course, hoping that things go as smoothly as possible in the divorce proceedings, for the sake of their family. In the meantime, folks were also happy to see Brittany's first post to her Instagram grid since news broke of the divorce filing.

Brittany Cartwright broke her silence following news of her divorce from Jax Taylor.

Though Brittany didn't mention the divorce outright, she seemingly hinted at how things were going for her when she posted a glam shot to Instagram with the caption, "Getting my sparkle back. ✨" Immediately, fans took to the comments section to cheer on their girl during what has to be an incredibly difficult time.

"✨✨✨✨✨ shining bright baby!" wrote fellow Vanderpump star Scheana Shay. "You've always had a sparkle, you just got rid of who was trying to make you not shine ... you look happy again!!" someone else commented, while another fan echoed this with: "Happy for you girl!! You always sparkled, you are just sparkling more after getting rid of the trash."

"Yes girl!!! Don’t turn back!" someone else wrote, while another person commented: "Heck yes queen 👑 you deserve way better." "Shine bright like a diamond 💎 you look friggin amazing girl do your thang. You lost 200lbs by getting rid of that POS," another fan wrote.