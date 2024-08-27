Home > Television > Reality TV Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor, Wants Full Custody of Their Son 'The Valley' stars separated in January 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 27 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

It's officially the end of The Valley for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor — after five years of marriage and one child, Brittany has filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany filed on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. She stated in court that she only wants a few things from Jax now that the marriage is over.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable" differences.

On Tuesday, Brittany cited "irreconcilable differences" in court docs obtained by Distractify from Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. She also requested the court not award either her or Jax (real name Jason Michael Cauchi) spousal support.

However, Brittany said she wants the assets she gained during the marriage, including gifts and properties Jax gifted her while they were married. According to the docs, the specific nature of the couple's debts and assets “has not been ascertained at this time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany wants full custody of the couple's son, Cruz.

Brittany also wants "legal and physical custody" of their son, Cruz, who was born in 2021. If given custody of their child, Brittany has agreed to give Jax visitation rights. Their son is the couple's only child. Brittany and Jax began dating while on Vanderpump Rules and married in 2019.