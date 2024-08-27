Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor, Wants Full Custody of Their Son
'The Valley' stars separated in January 2024.
It's officially the end of The Valley for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor — after five years of marriage and one child, Brittany has filed for divorce.
Brittany filed on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. She stated in court that she only wants a few things from Jax now that the marriage is over.
Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable" differences.
On Tuesday, Brittany cited "irreconcilable differences" in court docs obtained by Distractify from Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. She also requested the court not award either her or Jax (real name Jason Michael Cauchi) spousal support.
However, Brittany said she wants the assets she gained during the marriage, including gifts and properties Jax gifted her while they were married. According to the docs, the specific nature of the couple's debts and assets “has not been ascertained at this time.”
Brittany wants full custody of the couple's son, Cruz.
Brittany also wants "legal and physical custody" of their son, Cruz, who was born in 2021. If given custody of their child, Brittany has agreed to give Jax visitation rights. Their son is the couple's only child.
Brittany and Jax began dating while on Vanderpump Rules and married in 2019.
Bravo fans watched the couple's marital woes play out on Season 1 of The Valley. They had been separated since January 2024, but announced the split the following February.
"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany revealed on the couple's podcast. "Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”
Neither Jax nor Brittany have addressed their divorce publicly.