Jax Taylor Claims He Returned to 'The Valley' Amid Rumors That He Stopped Filming Season 2

You can't have The Valley without the number one guy in the group. Or, can you? Apparently, fans of the Bravo reality show think it is entirely possible for the show to go on without one of its founding fathers, Jax Taylor, at its helm. But is Jac leaving The Valley following the news of his impending divorce from Brittany Cartwright?

There are certainly rumors about Jax bidding farewell to the cameras and spotlight once again. He left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, and since then, he seemingly worked on a comeback to reality television. This included being part of the Season 1 cast of House of Villains and, not long after that, his own show with Brittany and their friends, The Valley. But with the downfall of Jax's marriage could once again come the end of his reality TV career. At least, where Bravo is concerned.

Is Jax Taylor leaving 'The Valley'?

On Aug. 17, a Reddit user claimed in a post that Jax was fired from The Valley. They shared a screenshot from another Redditor who wrote that "Jax is basically fired as it stands." According to them, producers are waiting for Brittany's preference on if Jax remains in the show. But no one from Bravo has shared that information publicly to confirm those claims.

The same Reddit post claimed that Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were brought in to replace Jax during Season 2. While the Vanderpump stars might be minor participants in the second season, that doesn't necessarily mean they're here to stay. They just have a little extra time with Vanderpump on a break for filming.

And for what it's worth, this claim about Jax's Valley exit doesn't appear to be taken very seriously. "I'm taking this with a giant grain of salt," one Redditor replied on the thread. "Bravo giving Brittany decision making power over cast firings would be… unprecedented. I'm not standing up for Jax, but look how many terrible people are still filming. This would also be crazy considering the push for Ariana to film with Sandoval."

Jax Taylor commented on being replaced on 'The Valley.'

On July 31, Jax shared an Instagram post about bettering himself for his and Brittany's son Cruz. In the comments, one follower wrote, "The worst thing you have ever done is leave The Valley and let Lala and Scheana fill in for you." Jax replied, "I am back though."

From that alone, it doesn't look like Jax is fired. And according to him on the show, The Valley was partly his idea. He also shares a child with Brittany. If she were to continue to be on the show and co-parent with Jax, it's hard to imagine that he wouldn't pop up from time to time anyway. He might also ask that Cruz no longer be featured on the show if he isn't. Sort of like how Lala's ex Randall Emmett didn't sign off on their daughter Ocean being filmed.