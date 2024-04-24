Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Michelle Lally Is Officially Divorced and Has a New Man in Her Life Michelle described her marriage to Jesse as a "long one-night stand." She has moved on with financial advisor Aaron Nosler. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 23 2024, Published 10:17 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The premiere season of The Valley has been serving the kind of chaos Vanderpump Rules fans hoped it would. Kristen Doute already stirred the pot with her accusations that Janet Caperna said that Michelle Lally was a "racist Republican," which blew up into an immense argument within the cast. The ladies had a night to bond and seemingly squashed the beef, but there were plenty of other issues affecting this group. With the knowledge of her divorce, who is The Valley's Michelle Lally dating?

Marital tensions are the obvious running theme of the freshman season of The Valley. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's issues with intimacy continue to hover over their relationship. As the distance continues to grow between them, another couple also has to contend with their bond growing further apart. Michelle and Jesse Lally's tension is palpable and only more intense, knowing that their marriage is now over. Michelle has shared that she's moved on, but with whom?

Source: Bravo

Who is 'The Valley's' Michelle Lally dating?

The new season is still rolling out, but there are a few outcomes that viewers are already aware of. Jax and Brittany are currently separated, and Jesse and Michelle have announced that they're getting divorced. Now, it appears that Michelle has a new beau. Social media fans have noticed a new guy popping up occasionally on Michelle's social media accounts, and that person is most likely the new man that Michelle has said is in her life. His name is Aaron Nosler.

Who is Aaron Nosler?

Michelle recently did a live Q&A on social media where she shared that she was in a new relationship. Michelle said that she is with "someone amazing." She also said that she wants to keep things private for the time being, and considering that the decline of her marriage is currently airing week-to-week, that desire for privacy makes sense. She did recently comment on her alleged new boo, financial advisor Aaron's Instagram photo of them together, saying, "My handsome date."

Source: Bravo

Michelle referred to her marriage to Jesse as a "long one-night stand."

The tension between Jesse and Michelle in The Valley is uncomfortable, at minimum. Their marriage counseling session made it clear that they're both in two different places when it comes to their relationship. Michelle even referred to the entirety of their marriage as a long one-night stand, which isn't the ideal description one could use when describing being with their partner. Their lack of intimacy is also a clear death knell for their marriage, which viewers are now aware is already over.

Source: Bravo

Did Michelle cheat on Jesse?