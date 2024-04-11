Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Kristen Doute Sold Her House After Leaving 'Vanderpump Rules' When Kristen announced that she sold her house, she also shared that she would be moving in with her now ex-boyfriend Alex. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 11 2024, Published 8:16 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is currently making waves on The Valley. The Valley follows Kristen and fellow former Vanderpump Rules cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as they pursue quiet new lives in the Los Angeles area known as the Valley. Kristen had a rocky time following her departure from Vanderpump Rules. She left the series after being fired and put her house on the market shortly after. So, why did Kristen Doute sell her house?

On her new series, The Valley, Kristen has already become a source of drama, which is par for the course given her history on Vanderpump Rules. She's made accusations that put her on the outs with a good portion of the cast, but she isn't the only person being messy. Jax isn't too fond of her current beau, Luke Broderick. He invited her ex, Alex Menache, to boy's night. Luke was angry about this move as he doesn't see Alex in a good light thanks to the way things ended with him and Kristen.

Why did Kristen Doute sell her house?

Kristen expressed a lot of joy on her podcast after purchasing her home in the Valley Village. She took great care in decorating it and building decor around her own bohemian style. She purchased the house in 2019 and began doing renovations on the home right away. The house was located near the home formerly shared by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. She spent 2020 renovating the house and making many upgrades to it. After getting into a relationship with Alex, she sold the home.

What happened after Kristen sold her Valley Village house?

When Kristen announced that she flipped the house, she also shared that she would be moving in with her now ex-boyfriend Alex. The couple seemed to be on a good path, but the relationship became volatile. Kristen has said on many occasions that Alex was emotionally abusive. She said that Alex kicked her out of his house, then let her back in, and kicked her out again as they fought constantly. Their relationship finally came to an end, and Kristen quickly moved on to her current boyfriend, Luke.

Kristen has a new home on ‘The Valley.’

The series premiere of The Valley showed Kristen moving into a new home. She's seen unpacking and talking about the future with Luke. The couple is very focused on starting a family together. The new apartment is large enough for two refrigerators, one of which is dedicated to Luke's beverages. Despite just being an apartment, there's still plenty of room for Kristen, Luke, their three pups, and, hopefully, a new baby.

Do Kristen and Luke live together on ‘The Valley’?