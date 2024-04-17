Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Valley's' Luke Broderick Knows a Damaging Secret About Michelle and Jesse Lally's Marriage — What Is It? "I know Jesse and Michelle’s relationship isn’t the best, but I’m also holding a secret that can just end everything." By Kelly Corbett Apr. 17 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Bravo's newest reality show, The Valley, sure is heating up! As you may already know, in March star Michelle Lally filed for divorce from her husband, Jesse Lally, after six years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents obtained by Distractify, the couple, who share 3-year-old daughter Isabella Bunny, quietly separated back in October 2023. This means that Season 1 of The Valley is actually capturing the final throes of their relationship, which is wild. So, when co-star Luke Broderick alleged he knew a secret that would end their marriage during an episode, it's possible that he did know crucial information that contributed to their split. That said, what did Luke know? Did anyone else know this juicy info? Let's investigate.

What secret does Luke Broderick know about Michelle and Jesse Lally's marriage?

During Episode 5, Luke revealed that he had some potentially damaging information about Jesse and Michelle. “I know Jesse and Michelle’s relationship isn’t the best, but I’m also holding a secret that can just end everything,” he said. When producers asked him to elaborate, he pulled back. “Things, uh, I don’t know how to say this,” he said with a nervous laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Casey Durkin/Bravo

On X, fans have already speculated that the secret is that Michelle cheated on Jesse. And Luke likely learned this information from his girlfriend, Kristen Doute, who likely also knows. You see, Kristen made a cryptic comment while fighting with Michelle that had fans scratching their heads. During an argument between the women, she insisted to Michelle she had "done nothing but protect you." However, it wasn't exactly clear what Kristen meant by that.

Article continues below advertisement

Aye yoooo did Michelle cheat?? Or did Jesse & they are just making it seem like it’s Michelle to throw us off? What does Luke know? Kristen must have ran her mouth. #TheValley pic.twitter.com/oV58bRoCiu — 🍓🤖~😛💎 (@strwberryrobot) April 17, 2024

Did Michelle Lally cheat on Jesse Lally with a famous director?

So, why does everyone think Michelle cheated on her husband? Well, a mystery man has entered the chat. "Michelle’s hanging out with [name redacted] right now," said star Jax Taylor during the same episode, claiming that this guy is "a one-upper big time."

Article continues below advertisement

Seems Michelle has already cheated on Jesse, and both Luke and Jax seem to know!#TheValley — Miss_Abby 💜 (@MissAbb37309863) April 17, 2024

As we learn, Michelle reportedly connected with this famous unnamed director during one of her trips to Chateau Marmont, which is located just a few blocks from where she and Jesse live. “Michelle always claims that she doesn’t know who famous people are, but like she was going out with what’s that director?" Jax added in a confessional. He explained that Michelle regularly visits Chateau since meeting this director, and they've been hanging out for a couple of days.

Article continues below advertisement

This is not new information, and Jesse is aware that Michelle's been spending time with this guy, but doesn't seem bothered by it. When asked about it, Jesse said: "I think when you are secure enough in a relationship or in yourself, you trust Michelle’s not going to do anything. If she does something, then it’s on her, you know what I mean?" Jax then brought up the possibility of Michelle cheating to Jesse, asking if he would try to salvage their marriage after that. Jesse said he wouldn't.

Ultimately, the way Jax talked about Michelle's relationship with this director makes fans think that he is also in on the secret.

Article continues below advertisement

Name the director Michelle is hooking up with! #TheValley



Also so much to unpack here: the blurring of their mouths, Jesse’s visible discomfort, Luke’s look direct to camera.



This show continues to deliver. But seriously someone figure out who The Director is. pic.twitter.com/iho0XU0agu — Brett 💎 🎀 (@Brett_The_Girl) April 17, 2024