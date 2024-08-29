Distractify
James Kennedy Predicted Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Divorce on 'Vanderpump Rules'

James reacted to the couple's engagement by saying Jax would make a "great first husband" for Brittany.

As Vanderpump Rules fans continue following Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's divorce, some remember James Kennedy's omen about the couple's marriage.

Brittany and Jax's five-year marriage played out on VPR and The Valley. Before their wedding day, their co-star, James, predicted they wouldn't last forever.

James Kennedy predicted Jax Taylor would be Brittany Cartwright's "first husband" in an old 'Vanderpump Rules' episode.

Anyone who has seen James on Vanderpump Rules knows he is unafraid to speak his mind about the controversial men in the cast. However, one of his digs at Jax proved to be true. After Brittany and Jax's divorce went public, Bravo fan Adriana Serrett posted a TikTok of a scene from a previous season of VPR where James predicted the split would eventually happen.

In the clip, James reacted to Jax and Brittany's photo from their 2018 engagement announcement. The picture showed Jax smiling at the camera as Brittany flaunted her three-carat diamond ring.

James responded to the photo in a confessional and impersonated Jax by mimicking his sinister grin and said, "The devil got what he wanted." He then shaded Jax's age by telling his friend, "Old man Jax is getting married." James then addressed Brittany and said Jax would be the perfect starter husband for her.

"I'm really happy for Brittany," James said. "I mean, I think Jax is going to be a great first husband for her."

James's candid feelings about Brittany and Jax didn't stop the couple from getting married. Their 2019 wedding happened in Brittany's hometown in Kentucky and was featured on VPR during Season 8. They went on to have one child together, Cruz, before separating in January 2024.

After months of separation, Brittany filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." She also asked for "physical and legal custody" of their son and for the judge waive any spousal support for her or Jax.

