Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Relationship Timeline — From Happily Ever After to Divorce "I don't believe in divorce," Jax previously said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 28 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET

Stars of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have endured a very rollercoaster-like relationship, beginning in 2015, when they first met.

From there, the couple had their highs and lows but ultimately decided to end their marriage. As we say goodbye to another reality twosome, let's take a look back at Brittany and Jax's relationship, from falling in love to falling apart.

2015: Brittany and Jax first meet.

Source: Getty Images

It was in the mid-2010s when the reality newbies first crossed paths. Jax had been cast on the debut season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, and Brittany joined two years later in 2015. They'd met at a bar, and apparently, fell for one another right away with him saying, "Right when I met Brittany, I knew. If I'm going to do it, this is the one."

December 2017: Jax admits to being unfaithful to Brittany.

The relationship was smooth sailing until a few years in when Jax came clean about cheating on his girlfriend with Faith Stowers. The couple split up, with the whole sordid business playing out on their Bravo show.

June 2018: Brittany and Jax get engaged.

After rekindling their romance, the couple decided to get hitched! "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!" Brittany gushed at the time.

June 2019: Brittany and Jax say "I do."

A year after Jax proposed, the reality pair was walking down the aisle. The Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky was the spot for the nuptials, which Brittany said would "be the perfect day."

April 2021: Brittany and Jax welcome their first child together.

Baby Cruz joined the family two years into the marriage, with the beaming new dad saying, "I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this. ... It’s 10,000 times better."

March 2023: Jax says, "I don't believe in divorce."

In a candid interview with People, the Bravo alum declared, "I don't believe in divorce. My parents didn't get divorced. I don't believe in that. Marriage is work. I'm not saying every day is amazing." He went on to say there are good and bad days. But just a year later, Brittany had had enough of the bad days and shared some shocking news with fans.

February 2024: Brittany says she and Jax are "taking time apart."

In an episode of the couple's podcast, When Reality Hits, Brittany told listeners, "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year." She went on to announce, “Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.” The timing coincided with the premiere of the couple's new reality show, The Valley.

August 2024: Brittany files for divorce from Jax.