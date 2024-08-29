Remember When Scheana Shay Had a Secret Wedding Before Her Mexico Nuptials?

If there's one thing about Scheana Shay both on and off Vanderpump Rules, it's that if there's an opportunity to get married, she'll take it. She and Brock Davies did attempt to sneak off and get married for the first time during Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy's engagement trip, after all. But when that didn't happen, they had a different secret wedding. On Aug. 28, 2024, Scheana celebrated the anniversary with a lengthy Instagram post.

If you recall, Scheana's first over-the-top wedding and planning took up a major chunk of screentime during Season 3 of Vanderpump Rules. Later, after she moved on and she and Brock got engaged, they attempted to secretly get married while on a group trip for Raquel and James's engagement. But a year after that, Scheana had a televised wedding when she, Brock, and the rest of the gang traveled to Mexico to have a big ceremony. Somewhere in between, however, Scheana and Brock secretly got married in a private ceremony.

Scheana Shay celebrated her secret wedding anniversary with an Instagram post.

On Aug. 28, 2024, Scheana shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself, Brock, their daughter Summer Moon, her mom, and some other relatives at their home. In the caption, Scheana shared that the photo was from hers and Brock's secret wedding that took place "privately on our balcony in San Diego." She added that "public announcements have so much scrutiny" and that, at the time, they wanted to keep that part of their lives private.

"We put our lives out there for entertainment and with that comes a world of judgment," Scheana wrote in the caption. "Marriage takes work and we work at our relationship every day [because] we want this always. Through all of the ups and downs, I know Brock is my person and it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. Spread love. Be happy. Take chances. Live life. Someone once told me you only die once, so you should live every day."

