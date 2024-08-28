Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 'The Valley': Jesse Lally Confirms He and Michelle Are No Longer Working Together "We've already spoken to Branden and Rainy, [and] we're no longer working with each other," Jesse Lally explained. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 28 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

After a little over five years of marriage, The Valley stars Jesse and Michelle Lally decided to part ways. Their separation came right after filming wrapped on the first season of the popular Bravo reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

Since their split, fans have been curious to learn more about their current situation. While it was well-known that they were also partners at work, Jesse recently announced that he and Michelle are no longer working together. Read on for more details.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

'The Valley' star Jesse Lally reveals he's no longer working with his estranged wife Michelle.

During an interview with the PR firm The Society Group, Jesse disclosed that he and Michelle are also ending their professional collaboration. He explained, "We've already spoken to Branden and Rainy, [and] we're no longer working with each other."

Jesse further added that he and Michelle have agreed to "share past and present clients" and "past and present leads," especially if those clients are already working with them.

Article continues below advertisement

With his career now under his own control, Jesse is ready to focus on his personal growth. When asked about starting his own team, he mentioned that he isn't inclined to "develop these huge teams" because he's quite meticulous, often "double and triple-checking work" — which would be too hard to do with so many people to oversee.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse also provided more details about his and Michelle's breakup.

During the same interview, Jesse revealed that he and Michelle separated just days after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. "Michelle and I separated a month after cameras went down," Jesse stated. "We had the conversation and separated."