Why Does 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Still Have Her Ex-Husband's Last Name?

In the world of Vanderpump Rules, scandals are a dime a dozen. Yet most of Scheana Shay's scandals are old. Old enough that she has been allowed to settle into her new role as mother and wife, and most people don't have trouble reconciling the new Scheana with the one who came before.

She seems happier than she has ever been with her husband, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies. So why does she still have her ex-husband's last name? Here's what she has had to say on the subject.

Why does Scheana Shay Still have her ex's last name?

Scheana Shay finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay back in 2017 after only two years of marriage. Although she was madly in love with him, Mike's substance abuse issues, infidelity, and lack of focus on the relationship made it impossible to move forward.

Yet in all the years since 2017, Scheana hasn't changed her name. Initially, it was likely because her name was recognizable to fans. In 2017, while dating Rob Valletta, Scheana seemed to suggest that she kept the name simply because she hadn't changed it yet as part of her last duties to her marriage. But she planned to change it once she remarried.

She told Bravo's The Daily Dish, "When and if I get remarried, I would absolutely take my new husband's last name. I would never keep an ex's last name while married to someone else." And yet here she is, legally married to Brock, but sticking to Shay. Name recognition for celebrities is not a small thing, so that may be a huge motivator for why she's still holding on. Brock doesn't seem overly bothered by Scheana keeping her former married name, and they have thoughts on a family name in the works.

Scheana and Brock want to incorporate their daughter's name into their own.

Scheana recently spoke on her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast and broached the topic of her last name. Both she and Brock want to incorporate their daughter Summer's name into their own names when she does take a family name.

She explained, "Well, we both want to change our names because he wants to legally add ‘Honey’ to his name. So I haven’t changed mine yet, because if I change mine now just from our marriage certificate, then it goes to just Scheana Marie Davies, and I want it to be Scheana Marie Honey Davies.”

When discussing Scheana's current last name, Brock admitted he has not "put that much thought into it, really.” He added, “Obviously, I want to change it, but there’s no need to rush into it. " And when it comes down to it for necessity, they'll cross that bridge. Brock explained, “When push comes to shove, we’ll have that conversation, but there’s no rush for it."