Scheana Shay Says Daughter Summer Moon Has Asked About Having a Younger Sibling

There is a golden rule among parents, and even those who aren't parents, that you should never ask when someone is having another baby. It's all about being sensitive to whatever personal preferences and even health struggles the parents might be facing, and Scheana Shay's Instagram followers have her back when it comes to that golden rule and if she plans to have a second baby.

Article continues below advertisement

When the Vanderpump Rules star shared photos of herself and then her daughter Summer Moon holding Lala Kent's new baby girl, someone commented to say that Summer will soon be asking for a new sibling now. Someone else commented to say, "Booooo not cool to say for someone who has been open about their pregnancy challenges." But Scheana stepped in to set everyone straight about having another baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Scheana Shay comments on having another baby.

When the initial comment came in under Scheana's post, it came from a friend of Scheana's, and not a stranger asking about Scheana having another baby with no knowledge of Scheana's plans or preferences. So Scheana was quick to chime in about the idea of Summer wanting a new baby sibling after meeting Lala's infant daughter, Sosa.

"Appreciate that, but Kiki and I are friends and have talked about how Summer has since asked once for a baby sister," Scheana commented to the individual who tried to have Scheana's back when Scheana's friend commented about Summer potentially asking for a baby sibling and to become a big sister now.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Summer is the only child that Scheana and husband Brock Davies share, Brock has two children with his ex-wife. However, Brock's two eldest kids and his ex still live in Australia, where Brock is from. Scheana has been open about overcoming postpartum OCD, and in July 2024, she received the Illumination Award from the International OCD Foundation. So far, Scheana and Brock haven't shared any concrete plans to expand their family further and give Summer a younger sibling to dote over.