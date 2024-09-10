Lala Kent Drops the First Photo and Name of Her Second Baby Girl on Instagram

Congratulations are in order because Lala Kent is officially a mom of two! On Sept. 9, 2024, the Vanderpump Rules star delighted her followers by taking to Instagram to introduce her second baby girl to the world.

Lala shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn, presenting the first glimpse of her new daughter in a classic style. In the caption, Lala also revealed the baby's name.

Lala Kent has revealed the first photo of her second baby!

The reality star recently took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white photo of her newest bundle of joy. In the endearing snapshot, Lala captured her baby girl's tiny feet nestled on a soft, fuzzy blanket. Lala's post quickly garnered an outpouring of love, with many of her friends, family, and fellow Bravolebrities flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations honey," Vicki Gunvalson of RHOC fame said. Singer-songwriter Elle King wrote, "Welcome to the world!!! Congrats mama Lala and big sister Ocean!!!" "Our sweet angel," Lala's mom, Lisa Burningham, added. "Welcome to our pod."

The name of Lala's second baby girl is quite unique.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Lala revealed that her second baby girl's name is Sosa. Lala did not provide further details on her choice, but several fans in the comments pointed out that the name has a subtle connection to Lala's eldest daughter, Ocean.

"The name Sosa is primarily a gender-neutral name of Portuguese origin that means salt water," one person explained, adding that it "fits perfectly with big sis Ocean."

However, not everyone is pleased with Lala's decision. Some immediately associated the name with former MLB player Sammy Sosa, known for his countless controversies, while others were reminded of Alejandro Sosa, the fictional drug lord from Scarface.