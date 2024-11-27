Home > Entertainment Why Exactly Did Galinda Change Her Name to Glinda in 'Wicked'? It's for One Specific Reason "I was confused why it was necessary for Galinda to start going by Glinda." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 27 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

As one of the most anticipated films of 2024, Wicked: Part One, the first part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, dives into the lives of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West before Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz. Released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, the film offers a deeper understanding of how these two iconic characters evolved into who they are.

While most of us are familiar with the characters and their fates, thanks to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked opens doors to new chapters in their lives, and fans have questions. For instance, some are asking if Elphaba dies, while others are curious about why Glinda changes her name. Her original name is actually Galinda, but she's compelled to change it for one specific reason. Let’s explore that here.

Why did Glinda change her name from Galinda in 'Wicked'?

There’s no doubt that Ariana Grande’s character, Glinda, undergoes some major changes throughout the movie. But one thing that definitely needs clarification is why she changes her name to Glinda.

Galinda changes her name to Glinda after Dr. Dillamond, a goat professor at Shiz University, struggles to pronounce it. He would often say "Glinda" instead. While this initially frustrated her, and she would correct him, the plot takes a turn when she decides to adopt the name in solidarity with the professor.

In the book, however, Galinda changes her name to Glinda to honor Dr. Dillamond after he is murdered by Grommetik, a servant of the headmistress Madame Morrible. This moment not only marks an act of tribute to the goat professor but also signifies a turning point for Glinda, where she begins to look beyond Elphaba's flaws. It’s at this moment that the two characters start to form a deeper friendship.

There's another theory as to why Galinda changes her name to Glinda in 'Wicked.'

Though the original story suggests Glinda changes her name out of respect for Dr. Dillamond, the movie might have added a twist (because, you know, film adaptations love to switch things up). One theory is that Glinda changes her name to draw attention back to herself. There’s a clear love triangle between Glinda, Elphaba, and Fiyero, but it's evident that Fiyero is more interested in Elphaba (she's not like the other girls at Shiz University, after all).

Glinda announces her name change just before Elphaba heads off to the Emerald City. This moment coincides with Glinda noticing Fiyero’s growing interest in Elphaba. The thought of the two of them together sparks a selfish reaction in Glinda, making her want to shift the attention back to herself, hence, the big announcement.

Despite Glinda’s big attempt to keep Fiyero’s attention, he ultimately ends up with Elphaba in the movie, even though the chemistry between him and Glinda was pretty strong. The two were originally drawn together because Glinda is popular and gorgeous, while Fiyero is a charming prince.