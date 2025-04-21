Diva Down Meaning and Why Folks Commented It Under News of the Pope's Death "A diva is a female version of a hustler." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 21 2025, 7:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dietcokediaries

Former U.S. Representative George Santos once said, "There is no such thing as diva down, there’s only diva up." The idea is about associating yourself with the positive — "up" — rather than the negative. Still, many people are confused about what George (and everyone else posting "diva down") actually means.

The term became even harder to decipher on TikTok after users started commenting it under news reports about Pope Francis’s death in April 2025. Given the context, it’s left people wondering: What does "diva down" really mean? Don’t worry, we’re here to break it down.

What is the meaning of diva down?

Based on how folks on social media are using the term "diva down," it seems to be more associated with the positive connotation of the word "diva" rather than the negative. Essentially, people are focusing on the "diva" as someone who respects themselves, maintains their appearance, and holds their status, not the high-maintenance, hard-to-please diva stereotype.

So, when someone says "diva down," it refers to a humbling moment, where someone goes from being a confident, put-together "badass diva" to being brought down a notch socially. For instance, TikToker Brielle (@brielleybelly123) shared her own "diva down" moment after a night at the club went south. She recalls having an amazing outfit on, her hair done, but was brought down to her knees when she "ran out of the bar and projectile vomited."

Brielle explained that she and some friends were about to have pre-game drinks before heading to the club, but she started to feel nauseous. Deciding to refrain from drinking, she soon felt even worse after getting into the bar and being pushed around by the large crowd.

She told her friend she felt sick, and they left to find a garbage can. What made the moment even worse was when she lost her earring in the trash. Needless to say, she went from being a diva — cute, put together — to throwing up outside the club, as is she is someone who can't handle her drinks. Definitely a diva down moment.

So, why are folks commenting "diva down" on news of Pope Francis's death?

While many use "diva down" to describe a less-than-ideal experience, the term takes on a different meaning when it comes to Pope Francis (and possibly a few other videos). In his case, "diva down" seems to refer to the late Pope as a "diva" — someone bold and unafraid to speak their mind, who is now, essentially, "down."

The Pope's "diva down" moment came after an alleged bold statement. Social media started referring to him as a "diva" after users claimed he called Vice President JD Vance a "bad Catholic" during their meeting the day before his death on April 20, 2025.