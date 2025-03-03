8647 Is a Form of Silent Political Protest, but What Does It Actually Mean? 8647 is a form of quiet resistance for anti-Trump America. By Joseph Allen Published March 3 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@stellaroseamelia

Another day, another TikTok trend that is hard to understand. Over the years, TikTok and other online platforms have given us trends involving seemingly nonsensical acronyms, as well as a few that feature numbers that are hard to wrap your head around.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, some on TikTok are posting the number 8647, and many want to know what the number means to those who are using it. Here's what we know about the number and its political connotations.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does 8647 mean on TikTok?

8647 is designed to be a silent form of protest that is designed to signal opposition to President Donald Trump. It's actually a combination of two numbers that have different meanings. 86 is a number commonly used to mean something like "get rid of," and 47 is the number president that Trump is in his second term. He was also the 45th president, so those numbers get a little bit confusing.

8647 therefore means that the people who display it want to get rid of Trump, or make it so that he is no longer the president. The message is vague about how exactly these people want to do that, but it seems that the point is to signal that you don't want Trump to be in the White House. It's not a call for impeachment necessarily, or even an endorsement of some other candidate. It's just a signal of opposition.

Article continues below advertisement

Political opposition comes in all different shapes and sizes.

Although displaying 8647 on your social media pages or your bumper might not lead to any direct change, it is an important reminder that there are people across the country who are opposed to the president and his policies. These kinds of signifiers cross all kinds of political lines. "Don't Tread on Me" t-shirts and "Blue Lives Matter" flags. They don't represent a direct action, but they signal something about a person's beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear whether 8647 will take off to such an extent that it becomes divisive, but it's just one kind of action that people who are unhappy with the state of the U.S. government can take. As the meaning behind the numbers continues to spread online, more and more people are adopting it as a signal about what you believe and the kind of America you hope to live in.

It hasn't yet traveled far enough to cause any sort of controversy, but there has always been opposition to the president, regardless of what party they're in. You still see "Let's Go Brandon!" stickers around, and Joe Biden is not likely to ever be in any elected office again.