UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty Has Stepped Down, but What Is His Net Worth?

If you're the CEO of any major company, odds are, you're doing pretty well financially. Even when you step down from that job, you're probably still set for life, assuming you know how to live within your means.

Andrew Witty, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group, just stepped down from his role with the company after they missed their earnings projections. Now, many want to know what Andrew's overall net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Andrew Witty's net worth?

Andrew Witty's net worth is estimated to be roughly $66.3 million. His pay in 2023 was reportedly around $25 million, which was a combination of base salary, incentives, and a sizable stock award. His pay grew in 2024 to more than $26 million, with a similar combination of pay and other rewards making up that pay structure. His net worth estimate is based on his publicly available holdings in companies like UnitedHealth Group and G1 Therapeutics, according to Benzinga.

Andrew Witty Former UnitedHealth Group CEO Net worth: $66.3 million Andrew Witty is the former CEO of UnitedHealth Group. Most of his net worth is thanks to his compensation from his time at UnitedHealth, where he first became the CEO in 2021. Andrew stepped down from the company in 2025 after they failed to meet their earnings objectives. He had previously worked at GSK before joining UnitedHealth. Birthdate: Aug. 22, 1964 Birthplace: Nantwich, U.K. Birth Name: Sir Andrew Philip Witty Education: University of Nottingham

Andrew Witty stepped down as UnitedHealth's CEO.

Andrew is reportedly stepping away as the company's CEO for "personal reasons." Stephen Hemsley will take over as the company's CEO, and Andrew will remain on as an advisor.

“We are grateful for Andrew’s stewardship of UnitedHealth Group, especially during some of the most challenging times any company has ever faced,” Stephen said in a statement following the news that Andrew would be stepping down.

Whit Mayo of Leerink Partners says $UNH “probably mispriced their bids” this year but thinks the change in management is a “step in the right direction.”



The stock plummeted after CEO Andrew Witty unexpectedly stepped down. pic.twitter.com/iDdVeIOmT3 — Schwab Network (@SchwabNetwork) May 14, 2025

The last year has been an exceptionally tumultuous one for the company. They have been dealing with government investigations, a historic cyberattack, and most notably, the murder of the CEO of the company's insurance unit, UnitedHealthcare, which led to massive public blowback against the company and also prompted the board to designate money in Andrew's salary for personal security.

Although we don't know what personal reasons might have led Andrew to step down from his role inside the company, it's fair to say that his job has been highly stressful over the past year, even by the standards of a CEO. “UnitedHealth Group has tremendous opportunities to grow as we continue to help improve health care and to perform to our potential — and, in so doing, return to our long-term growth objective of 13 to 16 percent,” Hemsley said in his statement.