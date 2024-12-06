Home > Human Interest A Roundup of UnitedHealthcare Denial Stories That Are Hard to Believe One doctor claims UHC denied a claim for nausea meds for a child on chemo. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 6 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's death in New York City, social media platforms like Reddit have exploded with people sharing their own insurance denial stories, especially with UnitedHealthcare. While it’s important to note that no one is trying to justify the killing of Brian — who is just one piece in a much larger puzzle — folks are using this moment to highlight the larger issue: Healthcare is expensive and often fails us when we need it most.

It’s no wonder people are sharing their stories now. Honestly, insurance companies seem to cause more frustration than relief. Here are just a few of the UnitedHealthcare denial stories making the rounds.

These UnitedHealthcare stories will leave you scratching your head.

On Dec. 5, 2024, a Reddit post in the r/interestingasf--k thread shared a screenshot of a shocking denial letter (seen above) sent to a set of parents. The letter was in response to their request for a power wheelchair with specialized features for their child who has cerebral palsy. The letter even noted that the condition "can cause muscle weakness."

So, why was the request denied? According to the letter, a simpler (and presumably cheaper) wheelchair was available, and the parents should have requested that option instead.

The response from one Reddit user in the comments made it clear just how ridiculous the denial reason sounded: "Sorry your child is crippled and will likely live in constant pain. Get a cheaper wheelchair than the one the doctor wants him to have."

In the comments, there were plenty of other "horror" denial stories, shedding light on the frustrating realities people face when trying to get help from their insurance company — something they’re paying for, by the way.

This Reddit user said UnitedHealthcare refused to cover a hospital visit for a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's and COVID.

Redditor @ten10thsdriver shared a disheartening account of their experience with UnitedHealthcare, claiming the company refused to cover a hospital stay for their 73-year-old mother.

Not only does she have advanced Alzheimer's, but the post also noted that she had COVID, needed oxygen, required psychiatric care, and was dealing with other issues from a fall. Instead of covering the claim, the Redditor says the insurer handed them a $50,000 medical bill, suggesting that care could be provided at home.

Another shocking account was shared by @momtoeveryone, who wrote, "I had open heart surgery in 2018 and United Healthcare paid for the surgery but refused to pay for the implants in my heart I needed to stay alive." If true, this would mean the company deemed the open heart surgery necessary but couldn't justify paying for the implant — a crucial part of the procedure.

This doctor says UnitedHealthcare denied a claim for nausea medicine for a child on chemo.

Chemotherapy is already a grueling treatment, with side effects like fatigue, nausea, and anemia, in addition to hair loss. So, you'd think that when a child is placed on chemo, their insurance company would approve a claim for nausea medication to help them through this traumatic experience, right? Well, according to a doctor who allegedly wrote a letter in response to a UnitedHealthcare denial, they didn’t.

