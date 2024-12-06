Home > News Viral TikTok Claims UnitedHealthcare Already Posted CEO Job Listing After Brian Thompson Shooting The alleged listing advertises a salary starting at $300,000, and, get this, the position is remote. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 5 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lolbrenden;Mega

Just hours after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was tragically gunned down on his way to an investor conference in New York City, and with the shooter still at large, a TikTok video went viral, claiming the CEO position at UnitedHealthcare was open and ready to fill.

The clip left viewers stunned and in disbelief. But once the initial shock wears off, a couple of big questions come to mind: Would a major company like UnitedHealthcare really post a job listing for its CEO within hours of such a high-profile tragedy? And more importantly, do corporations, especially those as large as UnitedHealthcare, recruit their CEOs through an online application process? Let’s break this down and figure out what’s really going on.

Viral TikTok claims UnitedHealthcare is hiring for a CEO after Brian Thompson shooting.

In a TikTok uploaded by @lolbrenden on Dec. 4, 2024 — the same day Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan — the user appears visibly stunned, covering his mouth with one hand while a green screen behind him displays what looks like a LinkedIn job listing for the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The listing specifies the job location as Minnetonka, Minn., with a salary range of $300,000 to $450,000 per year. It also highlights that the position is remote but full-time. According to the screenshot shown in the video, the listing allegedly already had 100 applicants at the time it was captured.

The TikTok sparked a mix of reactions, with some users expressing disbelief over the timing. One viewer commented, “Definition of take care of yourself because that job will replace you no matter what,” earning over 290,000 likes. However, others took a more skeptical stance, questioning whether the post was authentic or just an elaborate hoax.

So, is the TikTok true claiming UnitedHealthcare is already looking for a new CEO?

The TikTok appears to be fake, and here’s why that makes sense. While we wouldn’t put it past any large corporation to start searching for a replacement to fill a vacant CEO role (corporate America can be ruthless!), it’s highly unlikely that UnitedHealthcare posted a job listing within hours of its CEO being gunned down.

Another red flag is that the CEO position is listed as remote. Let’s be real — CEOs don’t typically get the luxury of working from home, even though they enjoy perks most non-executives can only dream about. A CEO making between $300,000 and $450,000 a year while working from their couch? It sounds pretty wild!

Additionally, a quick search on UnitedHealthcare’s website and LinkedIn for CEO job listings comes up empty. This suggests one of two things: either the company did post the job (which seems implausible) and quickly removed it after facing backlash, or someone with tech skills created a fake listing just to generate buzz online. Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the first time someone pulled a stunt like this.

In support of our claim, Liz Ryan, CEO and Founder of Human Workplace, with over 2 million LinkedIn followers, stated in a November 2023 blog post, “Very seldom do you see a job ad for a CEO (Chief Executive Officer) job.” She added that in many cases, “a new chief executive is already working for the organization, doing another C-level job like running Marketing, Finance, or Sales.” And we also shouldn't forget that companies often hire or promote CEOs from within.