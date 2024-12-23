United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was Once Found Guilty of a DUI — Details Explained Brian Thompson spent two days in jail and received probation for his DWI. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 23 2024, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: r/Fauxmoi

In the days following the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, information about his personal and professional life was unearthed by various media publications. Matt Burns, a former United executive who worked with Thompson, told The New York Times that he, "sure as heck had a lot of role in the proliferation of Medicare Advantage." He was described as a "beloved father, husband, and a good friend to many here," by Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills.

Article continues below advertisement

They say you shouldn't speak ill of the dead, but the murder of a CEO whose company had the highest percentage of health insurance claim denials is complicated. Congressman Ro Khanna told The Guardian that while he has sympathy for the victim, the response to his murder did not surprise Khanna. People are angry at the insurance companies, and Thompson was seen as a villain. Like all humans, he is flawed in many ways and had a DUI arrest on his record. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson got a slap on the wrist after his DUI.

Four days after Thompson was killed, investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein was one of the first people to report on his DUI. The incident occurred on March 11, 2017, in Maple Grove, Minn. One month later, Thompson pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree DWI, which is a misdemeanor. According to North Star Criminal Defense, "This occurs when there are no aggravating factors — meaning, it is a first-time offense and the alcohol concentration was below .16."

Typically someone convicted for a fourth-degree DWI will be ordered to pay a fine somewhere between $300 and $500, and will likely receive 1-2 years of probation. There could also be community service involved and possibly a recommendation for a substance abuse treatment program. Thompson spent a "couple days in jail at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections facility in Minnesota" and received probation, per Klippenstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Thompson was also involved in an insider trading and fraud lawsuit.

In May 2024, the Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund filed a lawsuit against Thompson, along with UnitedHealth’s Chairman Stephen Hemsley and UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty. It alleged that the "executives sold over $120 million of UnitedHealth stock despite knowledge of an active Justice Department antitrust investigation into the company that they did not disclose to investors or the public," reported BenefitsPRO.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund was established for the current and retired firefighters of the City of Hollywood, Fla. The fund manages over $300 million in benefits, and as such "purchased UnitedHealth common stock at artificially inflated prices … and suffered damages as a result of the violations of the federal securities law."