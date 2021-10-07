The "Let's Go Brandon" Meme Has Taken Over the Internet — Here's What It Means

Sometimes at work, mistakes happen. Even to the best of us! We may slip up now and again. Typically, these mistakes are small issues that we can laugh off and move on from. But other times, it's just not that simple. When you work for the public or will be seen in the public eye, small errors can become viral memes.

That's basically what happened in the case of the " Let's Go Brandon" meme that has been making its way around the internet thanks to Twitter. But what does it actually mean? A small incident in an interview with a NASCAR driver has intersected with politics and brought new life to a chant about the president.

What does "Let's Go Brandon" mean?

According to Know Your Meme, "Let's Go Brandon" is from an interview with NASCAR racer Brandon Brown and NBC that took place in Oct. 2021. He had just won the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In the background, the crowd can be heard chanting "F--k Joe Biden!" But in what might be an effort to remain professional, the interviewer, Kelli Stavast, said that the crowd was saying "Let's go, Brandon!"

"Brandon, you also told me — as you can hear the chants from the crowd," Kelli says before the camera pans to the audience. In the video, you can clearly hear the audience say, "F--k Joe Biden!" Although Brandon doesn't seem to be paying attention to them. As of now, neither Brandon nor Kelli has responded to the meme. And it's not clear whether she actually misheard the crowd or if she was trying to cover up what they were chanting.

Article continues below advertisement