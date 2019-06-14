19 Father's Day Memes to Crack Up With Your Pops About

Even though I'm a dad, I don't really care that much about Father's Day. Maybe it's because I know that whatever I've done for my kids, when compared to my wife, it doesn't really stack up.

But when I start thinking about my own father and everything he's done for us, I get all warm and fuzzy thinking about Father's Day. And I think the best thing to do with those warm and fuzzy feelings isn't to get all "deep" and introspective about them.

No, it's better to crack jokes, and what better way than some choice Father's Day memes?