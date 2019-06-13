Here's Where Dads Can Eat Free on Father's Day

June 16 is just around the corner, so consider this your annual reminder to phone your old man on Father's Day this Sunday. And although those who live far away from their fathers might have to do with a quick chat, those who live closer to their fathers can take them out for great meals without breaking the bank.

Because this year, fathers eat for free at certain restaurants, and there are many other chains offering enticing specials that will be sure to provide your dad with two of his favorite things: free food and quality time with you. Keep reading for a list of restaurants offering free Father's Day meals on June 16.

B. Good Between June 14 and June 16 — in other words, all weekend — you can buy yourself a kid's meal (or get your daddy to do it, your choice), and your dad can get an entree for free! The menu includes everything from grain bowls and salads to burgers and sandwiches.

Benihana Name a father who isn't into the epic table-side cooking that takes place at Benihana. The great thing is that when you buy a $50 gift card, you'll get a $10 gift card thrown in for free. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Same deal goes for BJ's! Buy $50 in gift cards — online this time — and get a $10 gift card as a token of gratitude.

Bonefish Grill Dads and grilling are kind of synonymous — especially when bacon and bourbon are concerned — so you might not want to miss out on this meal deal. For $34.99, your dad can enjoy an 18oz. bone-in ribeye topped with Woodford Reserve bourbon bacon jam and served with two sides. We're not drooling, you're drooling!

Bruegger's Bagels Buy one breakfast or lunch sandwich at Bruegger's and get a second one, of equal or lesser value, for free. Carvel America's favorite ice cream store is offering adorable Fudgie the Whale baseball caps for anyone who buys a Fudgie the Whale Cake — like you needed any extra convincing!

Chuck E. Cheese Between June 8 and June 30 (so, all month, as far as we're concerned), you can buy one large pizza and get a second large pizza for free. Hooters If your dad loves Hooters, make his day by buying him 10 boneless wings and getting 10 for yourself. Or just let him have all 20; whatever floats your Father's Day boat.

Islands Islands is bringing the price down on its beers in honor of Father's Day. Sunday's prices will be $4 for small draft and bottled beers, and $5 for large draft beers. Cheers! Martha Stewart Wine Co. We didn't know that Martha Stewart had a wine company, but we do know that dads adore wine. From now until Father's day, save 20% on all orders with the code DAD20.

Metro Diner Stop by Metro Diner for a bite to eat and treat your dad to a $2.99 beer on Father's Day. Hot tip: Let him think you paid full price. Mrs. Fields Get your dad a box of Mrs. Fields cookies for Father's Day (then you can "help" him eat them!). Father's Day cookies and gift baskets are up to 25% off.

Olive Garden When you're there, you're family! Buy a $50 gift card to splurge on dinner with your dad, and you'll get a complimentary $10 gift card. Pinstripes Dads love bowling and they love barbecue — Pinstripes combines both of these passions in an epic Father's Day Barbeque Brunch. They'll be serving ribs, Italian sausages, pesto chicken, corn on the cob, and so many other delicious dishes for $28 for adults and $15 for kids 6-12. Kids under 6 eat free, and there's a full bar available!

Potbelly Sandwich Shop Potbelly is appreciating dads on Father's Day by offering them free shakes from June 10-16. But because it's kind of a secret, you'll have to tell the cashier you want the Father's Day special! Smokey Bones Smokey Bones is celebrating fathers with a special Father's Day Brunch. They're also giving every dad who attends a $10 gift card for next time.

Sonny's BBQ Did someone say all-you-can-eat? Sonny's did! Pay $16.99 and eat baby back ribs for days, or until your stomach says it can't anymore. TCBY We didn't even know our childhood favorite spot still existed, but are so glad The Country's Best Yogurt is still up and running! On Father's Day, dads get six ounces of fro-yo in a cup or cone for free. Yum!

