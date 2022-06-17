7 Father's Day-Inspired Sitcom Episodes to Watch With Your Daddy-o
Happy Father's Day!
The celebration is right around the corner, and what better way to honor the incredible father's in our lives than with a hilarious (and heartfelt) TV sitcom marathon? We've rounded up some of the best Father's Day-inspired TV sitcom episodes, so without further ado, sit back, relax, and enjoy with your dad!
'The Brady Bunch' — "Father of the Year"
The episode follows Marcia as she decides to nominate Mike for the “Father of the Year” award that the local newspaper runs every year. This Brady Bunch episode is the perfect way to show you appreciate all your father does for you and your family!
'Black-ish' — "Daddy’s Day"
After yet another lousy Father’s Day, Dre and his Black-ish colleagues invent "Daddy’s Day."
The group decides the brand new holiday will take place in the fall (so as to not be overshadowed by Mother’s Day) and be the total opposite of Father's Day. Dre tells his family that on "Daddy's Day," he expects "professional quality cards each with a heartfelt message" and "top-shelf gifts." This episode is perfect for a good laugh!
'Dennis the Menace' — "Father’s Day for Mr. Wilson"
After celebrating Father’s Day with his own father, Dennis decides to spend the rest of the day with Mr. Wilson to ensure he enjoys the holiday. This episode is cute, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate that special father figure in your life!
'Schitt’s Creek' — "The M.V.P."
Now, here’s where we get into TV sitcom episodes that aren’t directly related to Father’s Day.
In this episode of Schitt’s Creek, David agrees to play on Patrick’s baseball team, while Johnny manages to secure a spot on Ronnie’s team. Even though they’re on opposite teams, Johnny goes into proud-dad mode by cheering on his son and coaching him from the sidelines. It’s a very heartwarming episode, and it’s perfect for Father’s Day!
'Seinfeld' — "The Serenity Now"
Rather than shouting out various expletives when they can't get something to work, let's all teach our dads the classic Seinfeld phrase, "Serenity now!" For those who haven't seen "The Serenity Now," the episode introduces the phrase.
Frank Costanza's doctor instructs him to say, "Serenity now!" anytime he feels stressed. However, instead of simply saying it, Frank shouts it at the top of his lungs. Once the phrase catches on with the rest of the group, it's laugh-out-loud funny!
'Saturday Night Live' — "Father’s Day Special"
Though technically it’s not a sitcom episode, we couldn’t pass up the chance to suggest SNL’s Father’s Day special.
So, if you’re in the mood to laugh your head off with your dad this year, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy some of, if not the most iconic dad-centric SNL skits, including "Get off the Shed" and "An Awkward Slumber Party."
'The Middle' — "Last Whiff of Summer: Part 2"
OK, the reason for this recommendation is because this writer finds Sue Heck to be completely relatable.
In the episode, Sue does all she can to create the "Summer of Sue and Dad." Throughout the episode, Sue encourages Mike to participate in various activities so she can work on her scrapbook — the completed version is shown at the end of the episode, and we have to say, the One Direction page brings back plenty of memories.