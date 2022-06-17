7 Father's Day-Inspired Sitcom Episodes to Watch With Your Daddy-o

Now, here’s where we get into TV sitcom episodes that aren’t directly related to Father’s Day.

In this episode of Schitt’s Creek, David agrees to play on Patrick’s baseball team, while Johnny manages to secure a spot on Ronnie’s team. Even though they’re on opposite teams, Johnny goes into proud-dad mode by cheering on his son and coaching him from the sidelines. It’s a very heartwarming episode, and it’s perfect for Father’s Day!