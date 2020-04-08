The 'Schitt's Creek' Finale Gave the Roses the Happy Ending They Deserve

The Roses on Schitt's Creek have never been your typical self-absorbed rich TV family. While they've drawn comparisons to families like the Bluths on Arrested Development or even the Roys on Succession, two things that set them apart from those privileged clans are their good intentions and their ability to grow.

Over six seasons, we've watched David, Alexis, Moira, and Johnny evolve without completely abandoning who they were when they lost their fortune. Rather than gleefully await their comeuppance, we have rooted for them to have their happy ending. But did they get it?

While 'Schitt's Creek' has a happy ending, it's not necessarily the one they hoped for.

Happiness doesn't always come to us in the package we were expecting, and nobody learned that more than David Rose (Dan Levy), who didn't end up with the guy he always thought he'd fall in love with, or in the city and occupation he thought would make him happy.

Even when he seemed poised to get everything he wanted, the Rose Apothecary owner found, to his surprise, the things he thought he wanted weren't where his happiness lay, and in the ultimate sign of his growth, he learned to roll with the punches.

So did David get his dream wedding? Not the venue he wanted, not the haikuist officiant he wanted, and certainly not the weather he wanted, but he realized, ultimately, that the wedding doesn't matter — it's the marriage.

And while Patrick is far more square and sensible than anyone he's ever dated before, his ability to roll with the punches (including a misunderstanding that led to the sort of happy ending people don't often want their fiancé to get on their wedding day) and calming influence are what he never knew he needed.

After Patrick shared his vows in song — Mariah Carey's "You'll Always Be My Baby," David's vow made it clear he knows how good he's got it, even if it wasn't what he would have ordered six years ago.

"I've never liked a smile as much as yours. I've never felt as safe as I do when I'm with you. I've never known love like I have when we're together. It's not been an easy road for me, but knowing that you will always be there for me at the end of it makes everything OK. Patrick Brewer, you are my happy ending."