Say Goodbye to 'Schitt's Creek' With These Brilliant Drinking Game Ideas

You're at home. You haven't seen friends, gone out to a bar or restaurant, or been able to buy a pack of toilet paper in weeks. On the bright side? At least you have the Schitt's Creek series finale to watch! Even though you can't invite people over to watch it with you, you can always call up fellow fans on Zoom or Google Hangouts and host your own Schitt's Creek party — and that includes suggesting a Schitt's Creek drinking game (for non-drinkers, you can always sub the alcohol with some sparkling cider!).