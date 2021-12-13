Logo
'The Brady Bunch'
Where Is the Cast of 'The Brady Bunch' Now? Some of Them Appear in 'Blending Christmas'

Dec. 13 2021, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Barry Williams, and the rest of The Brady Bunch conquered the hearts of the nation.

It tells the story of an affluent Los Angeles family made up of successful architect Mike Brady (Robert Reed), his three boys, Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight), Bobby (Mike Lookinland), new partner Carol (Florence Henderson), her three daughters, and a few others. So, where is the cast of The Brady Bunch now?

'The Brady Bunch' brought many actors to fame.

An award-winning sitcom, The Brady Bunch introduced viewers to iconic characters like young charmer Greg, savage middle son Peter, mischievous youngster Bobby, resident hot girl Marcia (Maureen McCormick), middle daughter Jan (Eve Plumb), and the absolutely adorable Cindy (Susan Olsen).

The TV program soon spawned movies like The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, and The Brady Bunch in the White House. So, what have the cast members gotten up to since The Brady Bunch first premiered?

Barry Williams appeared in TV series like 'That '70s Show.'

Barry Williams, the star of 'The Brady Bunch' and 'Blending Christmas'
Source: Getty Images

The Brady Bunch marked the Santa Monica-born actor and singer's first commercial hit. After a slew of specials, including The Brady Bunch Variety Hour and The Bradys, he starred in TV shows like Full House. He also recently portrayed John in Blending Christmas.

He and Maureen (aka Marcia) had an on-and-off relationship back in the day. Barry married three times. He and Tina Mahina tied the knot in the spring of 2017. He has two kids, Brandon Eric and Samantha Rose Williams.

Maureen McCormick competed in Season 23 of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Maureen McCormick, the star of 'The Brady Bunch' and 'Fantasy Island'
Source: Getty Images

Maureen McCormick opened up about the complications she had to face after obtaining international fame with The Brady Bunch in her 2008 biography, Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice. Maureen married Michael Cummings in 1985. They share a 32-year-old daughter, Natalie Michelle.

Christopher Knight has been busy trying to expand his horizons as an entrepreneur.

Christopher Knight from 'The Brady Bunch'
Source: Getty Images

Most will recognize Christopher Knight as the star of The Brady Bunch, but he is also an entrepreneur and the producer of Chris & Adrianne Do Russia, My Fair Brady, and Truelove: The Film. His latest projects include Blending Christmas, where he plays Brian.

Eve Plumb's rise to fame began with 'The Brady Bunch.'

Eve Plumb from 'The Brady Bunch'
Source: Getty Images

After The Brady Bunch wrapped, Eve landed roles in a TV adaptation of Little Women, alongside other programs like Murder, She Wrote, and Bull.

Mike Lookinland last appeared in the 2003 'Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,' per IMDb.

Mike Lookinland from 'The Brady Bunch'
Source: Getty Images

Mike Lookinland married Kelly Wermuth in 1987. They share two sons, 30-year-old Scott and 28-year-old Joe. Mike disappeared from the spotlight after The Brady Bunch wrapped. He made his return with Blending Christmas, where he plays Andrew.

Susan Olsen booked 'The Young and the Restless' in 2010.

Susan Olsen from 'The Brady Bunch'
Source: Getty Images

The Brady Bunch had a significant impact on Susan's career. Since then, she has worked on a handful of projects, including Blending Christmas where she played Valerie.

Some stars appearing on 'The Brady Bunch' are no longer with us.

Comedienne Ann B. Davis, Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor, Robert Reed, and 'The Love Boat' alum Florence Henderson
Source: Getty Images

Robert Reed, the actor playing Mike Brady, died in 1992. Florence Henderson, the actress portraying Carol, passed away in 2016. Ann B. Davis, the Emmy award-winning actress who played Alice Nelson in The Brady Bunch, died in 2014.

