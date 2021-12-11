The Lifetime Movie 'Blending Christmas' Cast Includes These Famous TV Siblings

The Lifetime Movie 'Blending Christmas' Cast Includes These Famous TV SiblingsBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 11 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
The holiday season is here, which means Lifetime is ready for you to curl up in front of the television and watch their feel-good movies. The most recent addition to the Lifetime holiday lineup is Blending Christmas, a story about what happens when two very different families gather together for the holidays.
Fans immediately noticed that some of the Blending Christmas cast members were familiar television stars, but who else is starring in this charming family comedy? Here's everything we know about Blending Christmas' cast and the release date.
Who is in the 'Blending Christmas' cast?
Lead characters Emma and Liam are trying to wrangle their perfect Christmas proposal when the families of both parties arrive to add to the stress. As Emma and Liam begin to question their relationship, the families realize they must set aside their differences to reunite the pair for a perfect happy ending.
Haylie Duff.
Haylie Duff, older sister of Disney Channel star Hilary Duff, portrays Emma. In addition to Blending Christmas, Haylie has starred in several Christmas movies such as Naughty & Nice, A Belle for Christmas, and Christmas Belle.
Aaron O'Connell.
Aaron O'Connell plays Liam. Currently, Aaron stars on the OWN Network show The Haves and the Have Nots as Wyatt Cryer. He's starred in at least six other holiday films before Blending Christmas, including 12 Gifts of Christmas, A Prince for Christmas, and the Food Network's first-ever holiday film Candy Coated Christmas.
Beth Broderick.
Beth Broderick plays Michelle, but fans of '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will recognize her as the lovable but stern Aunt Zelda. She has also starred in films such as The Bonfire of the Vanities and Stealing Home.
Christopher Knight.
Although Christopher Knight is best known for his role as Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch, in Blending Christmas, he plays Brian. Christopher has also enjoyed a successful career in the computer industry since his role on The Brady Bunch.
Mike Lookinland.
Another classic television crossover, Mike Lookinland played the youngest brother Bobby Brady on The Brady Bunch. Since The Brady Bunch, Mike has mostly retired from acting, although he did explore a career behind the camera after the Brady spinoffs and sequels were complete. Fans can look forward to seeing him back on the small screen as Andrew in Blending Christmas.
Barry Williams.
Barry Williams is another carryover from The Brady Bunch, having played eldest brother Greg Brady on the show. When he wasn't playing Greg, Barry guest-starred on many television series such as That Girl, Full House, and Scrubs. In Blending Christmas, he portrays John.
Susan Olsen.
It wouldn't be The Brady Bunch without youngest sister Cindy. Thankfully, Susan Olsen joins her former Brady Bunch co-stars in Blending Christmas as Valerie. As an adult, Susan works as a radio host, graphic designer, and animal rights advocate.
Robbie Rist.
Although Robbie Rist's recent acting credits include voice work as Whiz in Kidd Video, Star in Balto, and the stuffed dragon in Doc McStuffins, fans might recognize him as cousin Oliver from The Brady Bunch. Robbie reunites with his former Brady Bunch co-stars as Sheldon in Blending Christmas. He also provided the theme for the Sharknado franchise.
Telma Hopkins.
Lovely Telma began her career in the entertainment industry as part of the '70s pop group Tony Orlando and Dawn. She also performed on the CBS variety show of the same name from 1974-1976. During the 1970s, Telma began work as a sitcom actress, and fans might recognize her from Bosom Buddies, Gimme A Break! and Family Matters. In Blending Christmas, she plays Nicole.
Luckily for fans, the wait for Blending Christmas is almost over. You can watch Blending Christmas on the Lifetime Channel on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.