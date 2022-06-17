Honor Your Dad This Father's Day With These Instagram Captions and Quotes!
Happy Father's Day!
The holiday is quickly approaching, and there's so much that needs to get done; from finding the perfect gift to figuring out what heartfelt message to write in your Father's Day card, there are plenty of things to consider.
Now, with social media, you also need to figure out what to share in honor of your dad. Once you find the perfect photos for your tribute, you need to focus on the most powerful piece of all — the caption.
If you're drawing a blank or struggling to come up with something sweet, we have compiled a list of Instagram captions and quotes that you can choose from for your Father's Day post. Check them out below!
Consider one of these captions for your Father's Day Instagram post.
1. Happy Father’s Day!
2. If anything goes wrong I know Dad will fix it.
3. Happy Father's Day to the best!
4. Not all heroes wear capes.
5. Shout out to the best dad ever!
6. Yoda best, Dad!
7. My day one.
8. Thank you for everything, Dad!
9. My dad will always have a special place in my heart.
10. World’s greatest farter … I mean father.
11. You’re a pretty rad dad.
12. Despite your bad jokes, I love you dad.
13. Not just my father but my best friend.
14. I hope this Father’s Day is as good as your life was before kids.
15. I love this guy more than he loves his [fill in]. And that’s saying something.
16. I'll always be your financial burden.
Check out these Father's Day themed quotes!
1. "The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched." —Justin Ricklefs
2. "The thrill of being a great father is not seeing your children go on to become successful adults. The thrill of a great father is the journey, experiencing your child’s successes along the pathway to their greatness." —Reed Markham
3. "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow." —Unknown
4. "Great fathers don’t find fault. Great fathers find solutions." —Reed Markham
5. "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us." —Émile Gaboriau
6. "My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." —Liza Minnelli
7. "You gotta love dads. At my wedding, when I tripped on my wedding dress and fell flat on my face, Dad said, “Don’t worry, you’ll do better next time." —Melanie White
8. "When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back." —Linda Poindexter
9. "[Fatherhood is] the greatest thing that could ever happen. You can’t explain it until it happens; it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before they’ve ever swam in it." —Michael Bublé