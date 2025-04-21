Pope Francis Has Died at 88 — What Was His Cause of Death? Pope Francis was officially given his title in 2013. By Anna Garrison Published April 21 2025, 7:22 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following the death of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, in late 2022, many were surprised by Pope Francis' sudden decline in health and subsequent death. He initially appeared to be improving and even went back to work during his March 2023 hospital stay. Later, in February 2025, he was hospitalized again after he contracted pneumonia.

Sadly, Francis died at 88 on Easter Monday, one month after he was discharged from the hospital, following a 38-day stay. But what was Pope Francis's cause of death? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the late Pope's health, including his previous history of health issues.



What was Pope Francis's cause of death?

In February 2025, Francis was hospitalized for pneumonia and issues with his kidneys. The Vatican released a statement that detailed the Pope's condition at the time. "The condition of the Holy Father remains critical, but since yesterday evening, he has not experienced any further respiratory crises," the statement said, per Vatican News. "He received two units of concentrated red blood cells with beneficial effects, and his hemoglobin levels have risen."

The statement also explained, "The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control. High-flow oxygen therapy continues through nasal cannulas. The Holy Father remains alert and well-oriented." Sadly, his good health did not last, and Francis died on [April 21, 2025]. His cause of death has not been officially reported, but the Vatican confirmed his death with a statement on X, writing, "Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta."



Pope Francis has struggled with health issues the past few years.

On March 29, 2023, NBC News reported that Pope Francis was rushed to a Rome hospital after complaining of difficulty breathing. At the time, the Vatican issued a statement saying they would cancel Francis's meetings for the next two days so that he could rest and heal. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni let citizens know that Francis did not have COVID-19 and would receive medical treatment in the hospital.

On March 30, 2023, Matteo reported that Francis had been "progressively improving" after officially being diagnosed with a respiratory infection. "The clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing his planned treatment,” Matteo said. “This morning after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work."

I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 23, 2025

Previously, Francis had part of one lung removed due to a different respiratory infection in his youth, prompting him to speak in a whispery voice. In 2021, he spent 10 days in the hospital for intestinal narrowing surgery. Francis then used a wheelchair for a little while due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture.

In June 2023, Pope Francis underwent intestinal surgery to treat a hernia. At the time, the Vatican said there had been "no complications," and Pope Francis recovered well. This was the second time Pope Francis was hospitalized in 2023. In March, he spent three days being treated for a case of bronchitis. His hospitalization in February 2025 came after he had difficulty breathing for days.