Distractify
Home > Human Interest

What To Know About Pope Francis's Funeral and Burial Site Following His Death

Pope Francis was chosen as the pope in 2013.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published April 21 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET

Pope Francis
Source: Mega

Although Pope Francis was hospitalized in February 2025 with double pneumonia and a respiratory illness, many had hoped he would make a full recovery. But on April 21, 2025, the day after Easter, he died. He was 88 years old. While his cause of death was not immediately made public, and it's not customary for an autopsy to be performed on a pope, many want to know where Pope Francis will be buried.

Article continues below advertisement

There are also questions about Francis's funeral and what to expect next as the Vatican chooses a new pope to take his place. Francis was chosen as the pope in 2013. The day before his death, he met with Vice President JD Vance amid Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square, per AP News. The following morning, the Vatican announced Francis's death.

JD Vance meets with Pope Francis
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Where will Pope Francis be buried?

According to NBC News, Francis's body will be put on display, as is customary, in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. It's also where most popes have been buried. However, the outlet reported, Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major. The significance of St. Mary Major, also called Santa Maria Maggiore, is that it is believed to house pieces of wood from the original manger that held Jesus as an infant.

Theology expert Neomi DeAnda told Fox News that the church has a specific significance for Francis, specifically, because his grandparents lived near the Basilica. She also shared that Francis made plans for his burial soon after he was elected as pope in 2013. This was because, according to DeAnda, Francis was already past the age of 70 when he began his papacy. She explained that he knew his time as the Pope would not be long.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was his belief that he may not live very long," she told Fox News. "He was already in his 70s when he was elected pope, and he wanted to be prepared when God called him home." She added, "He did not know how much longer he would live, and since he was chosen pope at an older age, he definitely did not expect to have such a long papacy."

Article continues below advertisement

Pope Francis's funeral is a big event.

Technically, Francis's funeral is public, since it is a multi-day event. According to The New York Times, the pope's body being on display for public viewing allows mourners to visit him before he is buried. After his body is removed from display, it is taken to a private chapel. There is also a public mass at St. Peter's Basilica.

The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Takes Place In St Peter's Basilica
Source: Mega

One big difference from the funerals of past pope's however, is the number of coffins. In the past, the burials of popes included three coffins — two made of wood and one made of lead. Francis made plans ahead of his death, according to The New York Times, that just one wooden coffin lined in zinc would be used for his funeral.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Pope Francis Met with JD Vance Just Before His Death — Here's What He Said

The Pope Made History by Opening the Holy Door at a Prison in Italy — Why He Did It

The Pope Has Refuted J.D. Vance's Theological Justification for Deportations

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.