The Pope Made History by Opening the Holy Door at a Prison in Italy — Why He Did It By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 27 2024, 1:53 p.m. ET

The Jubilee Year dates back to 1300 when the Universal Church began observing it every 25 years. During this special year, faithful believers are encouraged to embark on pilgrimages, repent for their sins, and offer forgiveness to others. They are also called to refocus on their spiritual lives, as explained by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Peterborough on its website.

The next Jubilee Year returns in 2025, officially starting on Dec. 24, 2024, and running until Jan. 6, 2025. Pope Francis began the tradition by opening the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, he opened the second Holy Door at one of Italy’s largest prisons, located on the outskirts of Rome. Now, many are wondering why he chose this particular Holy Door to be one of the five that will open during the 2025 Jubilee. Here’s what he said.

Why did the Pope open the Holy Door?

The Pope chose to open the Holy Door at the Rebibbia prison as his second of five doors during the 2025 Jubilee to show his solidarity with the detainees, according to The Guardian.

In his papal bull marking the start of the Jubilee, titled, "Spes non confundit" (hope does not disappoint), the Pope called for pardons for prisoners, pathways to reintegrate them into society, and the "abolition of the death penalty."

During the Angelus service, the Pope referred to prisons as "cathedrals of pain and hope" and explained, "I like to think of hope as the anchor on the shore, and with the rope, we are safe. Do not lose hope: this is the message I want to give you, to give all of us … because hope never disappoints. In tough times, we may feel like everything is lost. Do not lose hope. This is the message I wanted to share. Do not lose hope," per The Guardian.

During the 2025 Jubilee, Catholic pilgrims will pass through the Holy Door, a tradition that dates back to the 1400s and will receive a "plenary indulgence," according to the media outlet. This indulgence offers forgiveness for their sins.

The Holy Door is considered "holy" because anyone who enters it is believed to "walk in holiness of life," as stated by the Catholic Church of England and Wales. Millions of pilgrims are expected to travel to Rome to observe the Jubilee Year.

The 2025 Jubilee theme focuses on "Pilgrims of Hope."

For the 2025 Jubilee, the theme will focus on hope, with the Pope explaining, "We must fan the flame of hope that has been given us, and help everyone to gain new strength and certainty by looking to the future with an open spirit, a trusting heart, and far-sighted vision," according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Peterborough website.