Conspiracy Theories Fly on Social Media After the Vatican Appears to Go Dark

Social media users certainly have plenty of questions about Vatican City right now. Did the Vatican have a power outage? Did the Vatican go dark? Was the Vatican raided?

We’re happy to report that the answers appear to be no, no, and no, in that order. Instead, it seems conspiracy theorists are having a field day with an underexposed webcam feed from St. Peter’s Square. And they’re even connecting this alleged “blackout” to those nagging claims of fraud in the U.S. election…

Did the Vatican have a power outage?

Social media users allege there was a power outage in Vatican City on Jan. 9, sharing dark screenshot images from live YouTube feeds from the scene. Many of the screenshots they’ve shared, however, show electric lights illuminated — just not very visible — in and around St. Peter's Basilica, suggesting the “blackout” was just underexposed photography from the webcam. (Not to mention the fact that web cams are typically connected to the power grid.)

The Vatican's own live webcam feed shows last night's 10.5+ hour power outage on January 9th 2021. pic.twitter.com/jopJRM5EqQ — BionicB. (@BionicBeauty) January 10, 2021

Indeed, Mountain Butorac, a tour guide based near St. Peter’s Basilica, told the Catholic News Agency that there was no “massive blackout” at the Vatican and that camera exposure on the live feeds can change based on local weather conditions. “In any case, you can see the lights are very much on,” he added, “You can see the dome, you can see the lights of the colonnade, you can see some office/apartment lights, you can see the nativity lights, you can see the Christmas tree star.”

And EWTN Vatican correspondent Colm Flynn told the agency that there was no noticeable power outage over the weekend: “I didn’t notice any power outage across the weekend. I was at home [close to the Vatican] on Saturday most of the evening and there was no power cut.”

Vatican City Is Experiencing A Blackout. pic.twitter.com/rxeSOROgVz — Ben Rickert (@Ben__Rickert) January 10, 2021