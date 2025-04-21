Pope Francis Met with JD Vance Just Before His Death — Here's What He Said
Pope Francis and Vice President JD Vance previously clashed over immigration policy.
On April 20, 2025, aka Easter Sunday, Pope Francis privately met with United States Vice President JD Vance. The unannounced meeting came just hours before the Pope's death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
His sudden death has sparked numerous questions — chief among them, what happens next when a Pope dies (a scenario portrayed in Robert Harris' Conclave and its 2024 film adaptation). However, many are also focused on a more immediate mystery: What was said during Pope Francis's private meeting with JD Vance?
Here's everything you need to know.
What did Pope Francis say to JD Vance?
According to video footage from their meeting in Vatican City, JD Vance greeted Pope Francis by saying, "I know you have not been feeling great but it's good to see you in better health." The Pope thanked him for the visit, to which Vance replied, "Of course, of course. Thank you for seeing me."
Throughout much of the encounter, Pope Francis remained mostly quiet. As they parted ways, Vance said, "I pray for you every day. God bless you." He also wished the Pope a Happy Easter before leaving.
While this meeting was cordial, the two have previously clashed over immigration policy, particularly around President Donald Trump's administration's plans for mass deportations, which Francis has strongly opposed. Advocating for the dignity and care of migrants has been a defining theme of his papacy.
In the early hours of April 21, shortly after news of the Pope's death broke, JD Vance shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter):
"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis," he wrote. "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."