Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Pope Francis Met with JD Vance Just Before His Death — Here's What He Said

Pope Francis and Vice President JD Vance previously clashed over immigration policy.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published April 21 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET

JD Vance and Pope Francis shake hands during their meeting on Easter Sunday 2025.
Source: TikTok / @msnbc

On April 20, 2025, aka Easter Sunday, Pope Francis privately met with United States Vice President JD Vance. The unannounced meeting came just hours before the Pope's death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Article continues below advertisement

His sudden death has sparked numerous questions — chief among them, what happens next when a Pope dies (a scenario portrayed in Robert Harris' Conclave and its 2024 film adaptation). However, many are also focused on a more immediate mystery: What was said during Pope Francis's private meeting with JD Vance?

Here's everything you need to know.

JD Vance and Pope Francis pose for a photo together during their meeting on Easter Sunday 2025.
Source: TikTok / @msnbc
Article continues below advertisement

What did Pope Francis say to JD Vance?

According to video footage from their meeting in Vatican City, JD Vance greeted Pope Francis by saying, "I know you have not been feeling great but it's good to see you in better health." The Pope thanked him for the visit, to which Vance replied, "Of course, of course. Thank you for seeing me."

Throughout much of the encounter, Pope Francis remained mostly quiet. As they parted ways, Vance said, "I pray for you every day. God bless you." He also wished the Pope a Happy Easter before leaving.

Article continues below advertisement

While this meeting was cordial, the two have previously clashed over immigration policy, particularly around President Donald Trump's administration's plans for mass deportations, which Francis has strongly opposed. Advocating for the dignity and care of migrants has been a defining theme of his papacy.

In the early hours of April 21, shortly after news of the Pope's death broke, JD Vance shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter):

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis," he wrote. "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Pope Francis Has Died at 88 — What Was His Cause of Death?

The Pope Has Refuted J.D. Vance's Theological Justification for Deportations

The Pope Made History by Opening the Holy Door at a Prison in Italy — Why He Did It

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.